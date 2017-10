maurice wrote: Exempt as long as he plays for Leigh, Widnes had a couple after Crusaders went tits up on the same exclusion

Only for the duration of the original contract they signed with the Crusaders. The exemption ceased at the end of that period and they then counted on the quota. Burr is now quota as his contract was null and void when we got relegated. Had we stayed up he would have had a year exemption because his original deal with the Bulls was for 2 years.