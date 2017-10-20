charlie caroli wrote:

Let's be realistic, a couple of the names aforementioned are just not good enough,and we must be approaching or complete with our overseas quota,for me I would let go Higson, Drinky,McNally, Burr, and Hood,keep Hansen and Brown, not sure about Riddy as we don't know what's occurring there,it's never easy to say ,thanks but no thanks, but the Squad we are assembling is full of quality and we can't keep them all, and I think we will keep a couple of places free for the 8's at the end of the season.