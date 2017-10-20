|
maurice wrote:
We have Bodine, Morty, Mautautia as confirmed overseas. Hansen and Burr are not quota if retained. Browne, Drinkwater, Patterson, Vea, Langi and Stewart are quota. I also think we will keep a few quota spots free for the 8's
Pretty sure Burr will be quota next season, only exempt last season due to the situation with Bradford
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:29 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Let's be realistic, a couple of the names aforementioned are just not good enough,and we must be approaching or complete with our overseas quota,for me I would let go Higson, Drinky,McNally, Burr, and Hood,keep Hansen and Brown, not sure about Riddy as we don't know what's occurring there,it's never easy to say ,thanks but no thanks, but the Squad we are assembling is full of quality and we can't keep them all, and I think we will keep a couple of places free for the 8's at the end of the season.
Struggle to see, other than salary, why McNally wouldn't be kept on. Good enough for SL (just because we got relegated doesn't make all of um a failure), and would be a try machine in the champ backing up some of our recent signings.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:35 pm
ColD wrote:
Pretty sure Burr will be quota next season, only exempt last season due to the situation with Bradford
Exempt as long as he plays for Leigh, Widnes had a couple after Crusaders went tits up on the same exclusion
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:51 pm
maurice wrote:
Exempt as long as he plays for Leigh, Widnes had a couple after Crusaders went tits up on the same exclusion
That's an interesting one then, surely he wouldn't have been offered mega bucks by Bradford.
ATEOTD I think KC has opened dereks eyes with regards to what he has been paying out. Assuming it all counts on the cap we are now running the reserves and first team (both of which are looking top quality) on the same or less as the last couple of seasons
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:07 pm
ColD wrote:
That's an interesting one then, surely he wouldn't have been offered mega bucks by Bradford.
ATEOTD I think KC has opened dereks eyes with regards to what he has been paying out. Assuming it all counts on the cap we are now running the reserves and first team (both of which are looking top quality) on the same or less as the last couple of seasons
I think the same, but clubs like saints and wigan attract players on lower basics.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:38 pm
ColD wrote:
Struggle to see, other than salary, why McNally wouldn't be kept on. Good enough for SL (just because we got relegated doesn't make all of um a failure), and would be a try machine in the champ backing up some of our recent signings.
Pretty much Jukes removing the last remnants of Rowleys team.. Hopkins, McNally, Riddy.. Juke has a real bad chip on his shoulder when it comes to players who played under Rowley, but if by having his own squad he actually coaches them to play with more than a single phase of play, then so be it. He cannot say hes not been backed to the hilt.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:48 pm
and Rowls hasn't the same chip but in reverse.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:30 pm
Must admit I thought Hansen confirmed he was staying just after Acton?
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:35 pm
maurice wrote:
They just have no experience of how to get out the Championship
Thats the key Mo.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:36 pm
JENKY wrote:
Must admit I thought Hansen confirmed he was staying just after Acton?
I never saw actual confirmation,only hearsay.
