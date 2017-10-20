WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:19 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5690
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
maurice wrote:
We have Bodine, Morty, Mautautia as confirmed overseas. Hansen and Burr are not quota if retained. Browne, Drinkwater, Patterson, Vea, Langi and Stewart are quota. I also think we will keep a few quota spots free for the 8's


Pretty sure Burr will be quota next season, only exempt last season due to the situation with Bradford
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:29 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5690
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
Let's be realistic, a couple of the names aforementioned are just not good enough,and we must be approaching or complete with our overseas quota,for me I would let go Higson, Drinky,McNally, Burr, and Hood,keep Hansen and Brown, not sure about Riddy as we don't know what's occurring there,it's never easy to say ,thanks but no thanks, but the Squad we are assembling is full of quality and we can't keep them all, and I think we will keep a couple of places free for the 8's at the end of the season.


Struggle to see, other than salary, why McNally wouldn't be kept on. Good enough for SL (just because we got relegated doesn't make all of um a failure), and would be a try machine in the champ backing up some of our recent signings.
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, ColD, davo1979, Draexnael, EVO105, Great King Rat, jon_t, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Montyburns, Mulder, new times, propforward 2338, RoyBoy29, Vancouver Leyther, Vikingsufferer and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,5291,99476,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM