Montyburns wrote:
There will be a few more to follow with the contracts they have been offered
That's the job market, the employers offer the salary the workers decide where to ply their trade
Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:21 pm
maurice wrote:
That's the job market, the employers offer the salary the workers decide where to ply their trade
I agree most of the players we had was obviously not good enough for super league or we would of not gone down I agree to a good shuffle about
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:25 pm
Lots of new faces, some strong ones and good young prospects. can we retain a few from 2017 need some continuity! Come on add Ridy, Higson, Drinkwater McNally, Burr, Brown, Hood Hansen,and squad looking pretty good. Why no news on remaining players?
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:30 pm
Leyther14 wrote:
Lots of new faces, some strong ones and good young prospects. can we retain a few from 2017 need some continuity! Come on add Ridy, Higson, Drinkwater McNally, Burr, Brown, Hood Hansen,and squad looking pretty good. Why no news on remaining players?
Higson drinkwater and mcnally gone
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:34 pm
Leyther14 wrote:
Lots of new faces, some strong ones and good young prospects. can we retain a few from 2017 need some continuity! Come on add Ridy, Higson, Drinkwater McNally, Burr, Brown, Hood Hansen,and squad looking pretty good. Why no news on remaining players?
Let's be realistic, a couple of the names aforementioned are just not good enough,and we must be approaching or complete with our overseas quota,for me I would let go Higson, Drinky,McNally, Burr, and Hood,keep Hansen and Brown, not sure about Riddy as we don't know what's occurring there,it's never easy to say ,thanks but no thanks, but the Squad we are assembling is full of quality and we can't keep them all, and I think we will keep a couple of places free for the 8's at the end of the season.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:41 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Let's be realistic, a couple of the names aforementioned are just not good enough,and we must be approaching or complete with our overseas quota,for me I would let go Higson, Drinky,McNally, Burr, and Hood,keep Hansen and Brown, not sure about Riddy as we don't know what's occurring there,it's never easy to say ,thanks but no thanks, but the Squad we are assembling is full of quality and we can't keep them all, and I think we will keep a couple of places free for the 8's at the end of the season.
Remember the task this year is too 2 finish 4 home games in middle 8s and promotion, we need a few that know and can negotiate the championship. We ain't super league next year.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:46 pm
We have Bodine, Morty, Mautautia as confirmed overseas. Hansen and Burr are not quota if retained. Browne, Drinkwater, Patterson, Vea, Langi and Stewart are quota. I also think we will keep a few quota spots free for the 8's
Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:50 pm
Leyther14 wrote:
Remember the task this year is too 2 finish 4 home games in middle 8s and promotion, we need a few that know and can negotiate the championship. We ain't super league next year.
We, have a Coach that knows the Championship inside out, and still have a couple of players with plenty of experience there,remember Toulouse and Toronto,will have no experience,the squad we have assembled should take the Championship by storm , though I take nowt for granted.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:10 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
We, have a Coach that knows the Championship inside out, and still have a couple of players with plenty of experience there,remember Toulouse and Toronto,will have no experience,the squad we have assembled should take the Championship by storm , though I take nowt for granted.
That's right Charlie, Torontos coach and half there team have no experience in the champ
Also, not privy to Torontos signings but reckon they will strengthen big style
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:18 pm
They just have no experience of how to get out the Championship
