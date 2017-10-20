WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:30 am
ColD





Montyburns wrote:
Please don’t tell me Tommy Lee the big un at 5


Your the one who seems to be stalking the guy - odds are you'll be right eventually :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:46 am
Snowy






Jboyleigh wrote:
CONFIRMED INS (16)
Reynolds (23)
Crooks (24)
Mortimer (28)
Evans (25)
Dawson (27)
P. Mata'utia (27)
I. Bergal (21)
J Owens (23)

Acton (25)
Richards (22)
J. Thompson (26)
Larroyer (28)
Patrick (29)
J. Dezaria (20)
J Blagbrough (23)
N Gregson (21)

POSSIBLE INS (Gossip)
McNally ?
Ridyard ?

Hansen ?
Tickle ?
T Lee ?
Mitch Rein?
Bodene Thompson?

CONFIRMED OUTS
Goodwin
Fleming
Paterson
Hock
Pellisier
Hopkins

POSSIBLE OUTS (Gossip)
Maria
Higson
Vea
Stewart
Langi
Clare
Green
Hampshire
Drinkwater

UNKNOWN
Brown
Forster
D. Thompson
Burr
Hood
Higham

Any more info?



I though Harrison Hansen was one of the first to commit in regards to next season ?

I know we are in talks with 5 of the Unknown / Possible outs and we should know more next week.
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:06 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr






A quality acquisition from the NRL is definitely on his way in here at Leigh.

If this is to announced at 5pm remains to be seen as I am not privy to DB's running order of announcements. :D
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:58 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr






OUT: McNally
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:39 pm
Montyburns




Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
OUT: McNally



There will be a few more to follow with the contracts they have been offered
