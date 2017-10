ItchyandScratchy wrote: Jack has plenty of pace, is a very good goal kicker, and also has age on his side. I am sure that in the Leigh side that is taking shape at the moment he will do well. He did seem to lose some confidence at Saints, particularly when he first arrived there. Sometimes things just don't go your way but the answer is to keep working and believing in yourself.

I will keep the faith re Jack, and I welcome him to Leigh Centurions

Who remembers Luke gale at Bradford or London in his younger days? We are in the championship building for a SL return and are recruiting hungry young players, I would hope all have the same attitude as yours itchy because getting slagged off before you play at your new club doesn't help confidence