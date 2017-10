ItchyandScratchy wrote: Three more to be added to the squad tomorrow according to Derek on his Twitter account. One to be announced at 10am and the other two at 5pm. So far the recruitment has been spot on. Well done to all at Leigh.

I am blown away by how things are going so far. I hoped for the best and good things just keep coming. The confirmation of a reserve team in the press release for the two young French signings is great news.Well done to all for sure.