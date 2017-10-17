WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:18 pm
7 a.m. seems a trifle early for the lads travelling over from Yorkshire, especially given the vagaries of the M62. Healthwise, leaving home to meet that sort of start time must be just slightly dodgy? :wink:
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:29 pm
atomic wrote:
It does indeed make you wonder.. KC must be in his element at the minute,being allowed to build his own squad from scratch,certainly wouldn't have happened had we won MPG.


We appear to be building a squad that could have competed in the SL let alone the Championship.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:50 pm
Draexnael wrote:
We appear to be building a squad that could have competed in the SL let alone the Championship.


Very true, Exciting times ahead. Let's hope the fans get behind the club. I will.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:19 pm
Alan wrote:
7 a.m. seems a trifle early for the lads travelling over from Yorkshire, especially given the vagaries of the M62. Healthwise, leaving home to meet that sort of start time must be just slightly dodgy? :wink:



Poor excuse, I work at Worsley and we have lads in at 6am who live in Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:26 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Poor excuse, I work at Worsley and we have lads in at 6am who live in Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.


Not making excuses Roy - just not sure why they have to start at 7.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:27 pm
Next signing to be announced at 8:30 according to Dereks twitter.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:38 pm
Well it wasn't a new signing it was the season ticket news. Website crashed again!!!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:06 pm
Alan wrote:
Not making excuses Roy - just not sure why they have to start at 7.


Presumably to keep them off the pi$h (or powder as seems to be increasingly prevalent) on midweek nights, Al. They're young fellahs and it's a short career. Good for the club, good for them. One hears of (now successful) athletes doing two hours of training before school. As Roy (not the Boy but the Castle) said "Dedication's what you need". He later added "Don't stay out late in smoky clubs".
Neil should tell them all to do as Bongser says, not as he does or their careers may go up the Swanee too.
For once, Bongser knows (to his cost and eternal regret). :thumb:
