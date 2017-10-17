WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:45 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15982
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Gregson -as hooker, stand off or back row? What's his best spot Tricky?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:38 am
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5318
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Back row.
He can play 6 at push but defensively can get caught out for pace in that position. I think he could also do a job if needed at 9 but only seen him play though there once so wouldn't want to say too much h about that.
Very tough kid who runs and tackles hard. Decent pair of hands. Heard he's also a really good professional.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:15 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15982
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
I think culture and attitude is something we are focusing on with recruitment so far
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:36 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4205
It only takes one bad apple to spoil the bunch Mo,but I see your point.
Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:01 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15982
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Not really, it takes bad management to not identify and remove the bad apple before it spoils the barrel
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:15 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3148
Location: LEYTH
maurice wrote:
Not really, it takes bad management to not identify and remove the bad apple before it spoils the barrel


That's right, being proactive is very important.
Image Image Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:35 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 212
maurice wrote:
Not really, it takes bad management to not identify and remove the bad apple before it spoils the barrel

Correct Maurice. There has to be rules and all must buy into them. Being a FT professional RL player is no different from going to a FT job outside of sport. As long as the employers / Clubs' rules are fair to all, and legitimate, then everyone who is employed must understand them and abide by them. I found it sad to hear previous accounts on this Messageboard of some players not turning up for training at 7am, whilst others did turn up. If 7am was the agreed time set by the coaching staff to meet up for training then all the players should have been there at that time. We all know that sometimes things happen out of our control that may make you late, and I am sure that is understood. Rare exceptions can be made if justified. However, the onus must be on everyone, coaches and the players, to stick to the rules. Some people in this world are what I would describe as 'high maintenance'. That person identifies the poor manager and cultivates a friendly relationship with them. Once they have them in their pocket, so to speak, they make their play. Sympathy is obtained from them over whatever story they spin to their advantage. The advantage being to make their own life easier. One problem away from work follows another, and then one excuse follows another. An inch taken becomes a mile, and then that person will ask for exemptions from doing the hard work or the crap job, or ask to come in late or leave early. This happens over and over. We have all worked with these people and they cause unrest in any proverbial camp. They are the "bad apples" and if they are allowed to go too far you get trouble in the workplace. Some people like to think of them as 'likeable rogues', the proverbial 'cheeky chappy'. They are not, and they will upset any good team ethic that ever existed in the first place, presuming that it ever did. The grafters get upset watching what they get away with and focus is lost. It is ultimately down to poor management. If NJ and the other Coaches saw this happening last season and weren't getting a grip of the situation before it got out of hand then they were all at fault.
Hopefully KC will bring good discipline to the Club and hopefully all will understand how important it is overall.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:19 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 154
Given the quite wide range of issues, seemingly affecting a good number of players then makes you wonder what next season would have been like had we won the MPG.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:57 pm
ste747 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 26, 2003 9:08 am
Posts: 4938
Location: Leyther in Skem
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Correct Maurice. There has to be rules and all must buy into them. Being a FT professional RL player is no different from going to a FT job outside of sport. As long as the employers / Clubs' rules are fair to all, and legitimate, then everyone who is employed must understand them and abide by them. I found it sad to hear previous accounts on this Messageboard of some players not turning up for training at 7am, whilst others did turn up. If 7am was the agreed time set by the coaching staff to meet up for training then all the players should have been there at that time. We all know that sometimes things happen out of our control that may make you late, and I am sure that is understood. Rare exceptions can be made if justified. However, the onus must be on everyone, coaches and the players, to stick to the rules. Some people in this world are what I would describe as 'high maintenance'. That person identifies the poor manager and cultivates a friendly relationship with them. Once they have them in their pocket, so to speak, they make their play. Sympathy is obtained from them over whatever story they spin to their advantage. The advantage being to make their own life easier. One problem away from work follows another, and then one excuse follows another. An inch taken becomes a mile, and then that person will ask for exemptions from doing the hard work or the crap job, or ask to come in late or leave early. This happens over and over. We have all worked with these people and they cause unrest in any proverbial camp. They are the "bad apples" and if they are allowed to go too far you get trouble in the workplace. Some people like to think of them as 'likeable rogues', the proverbial 'cheeky chappy'. They are not, and they will upset any good team ethic that ever existed in the first place, presuming that it ever did. The grafters get upset watching what they get away with and focus is lost. It is ultimately down to poor management. If NJ and the other Coaches saw this happening last season and weren't getting a grip of the situation before it got out of hand then they were all at fault.
Hopefully KC will bring good discipline to the Club and hopefully all will understand how important it is overall.


Spot on, i am a production Manager and boy do i recognise the scenarios you have described. I think a person promoted from a 2nd to the gaffer can have a harder job "distancing themselves" from work friendships developed in previous roles within an organisation but it has to be done if you are to be respected and seen to be even handed.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:01 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4205
JackDiggle wrote:
Given the quite wide range of issues, seemingly affecting a good number of players then makes you wonder what next season would have been like had we won the MPG.


It does indeed make you wonder.. KC must be in his element at the minute,being allowed to build his own squad from scratch,certainly wouldn't have happened had we won MPG.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Draexnael, Genehunt, gunners guns13, JackDiggle, scrum, Yorkshire Warrior and 276 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,9582,15976,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM