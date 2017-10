Draexnael wrote: Both signings seem at odds with the rest of our recruitment.

Well Owen fits the bill in terms of age, but from the bits I saw of him for saints he was gash, however it was only bits and he is young with lots of potential when he was coming through the ranks.Again Lee doesn't float my boat, and I read into it that it doesn't bode well for Mortimer and HighamGotta trust DB/KC/NJ on this, and anyone who pulls a Leigh shirt on gets my backing