Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:14 am
Bullseye
Wakefield looking at Clare.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:20 am
Anyone got the latest RL-Express? supposed to mention 2 signings we're close to.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:34 am
Alan Silver
Bullseye wrote:
Wakefield looking at Clare.


Good luck to him.

A little disappointed that he didn't want to stay, especially after the time, effort and expertise the club put into his rehab. after his nasty pre-season injury.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:54 am
propforward 2338
Bullseye wrote:
Wakefield looking at Clare.

they have 3 top class wingers already
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:29 pm
ItchyandScratchy
Draexnael wrote:
Anyone got the latest RL-Express? supposed to mention 2 signings we're close to.

Ilias Bergal and Jordan Dezaria.
Jordan is a forward and Ilias is a winger.
Neither signing has been confirmed by the Club at this time.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:53 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Jordan Dezaria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLPLDhgzCnM



Ilias Bergal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwWs9LCojec
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:57 pm
Both look a handful, would be good additions.
