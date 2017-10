There are always comings and goings season to season but success is built on a continuity also. So bit concerned about the departure of players that got us oromote last time and could do it again would been good to keep a core of these. Hopefully some good retention confirmed soon, would like to keep Ridy, McNally, Hampshire, Higson, would have liked to have kept Hoppy too, bet he us playing SL next year unlike us! On plus side some great new signings so far can we find a couple more to add?