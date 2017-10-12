WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:37 pm
kirkhall






Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
One imagines that attitude could possibly have come into play ?

Whose attitude H ?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:44 pm
kirkhall






Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Brown and Burr are speaking with the club.

Surprisingly, I would not rule out young Hampshire pulling on a Leigh shirt again either. He is highly thought of by some at the club. He just needs a short break away to re charge his batteries for next season.


I just hope those who didn't think highly of him have left because to me , he was a massively under used talent!
I do not however want to see him take Gregg McNally's place at fullback, Gregg has earned that and, the person who left him out of the MPG made a big mistake! That's not to say Hampshire didn't play well, he did however, there is room for Gregg and Hampshire in any team we put out particularly, if Drinkwater has left!
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:59 pm
atomic





LeythIg wrote:
Brown. Though Hampshire also had his best game on the wing imo, but think he's being seen as a fb. Did ok in last two games.


Not sure how any of this will pan out with Dawson now signing and Ilias Bergal on the scene.All positions seem to be full regarding Brown. Toss of a coin for McNally or Hampshire,or does Brown take the fullback spot?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:19 pm
Montyburns




Seen Jack Owens play full back in the past so he might be a option
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:34 pm
atomic





Montyburns wrote:
Seen Jack Owens play full back in the past so he might be a option


Excellent,goodbye McNally,Hampshire and Brown.
