Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Brown and Burr are speaking with the club.



Surprisingly, I would not rule out young Hampshire pulling on a Leigh shirt again either. He is highly thought of by some at the club. He just needs a short break away to re charge his batteries for next season.

I just hope those who didn't think highly of him have left because to me , he was a massively under used talent!I do not however want to see him take Gregg McNally's place at fullback, Gregg has earned that and, the person who left him out of the MPG made a big mistake! That's not to say Hampshire didn't play well, he did however, there is room for Gregg and Hampshire in any team we put out particularly, if Drinkwater has left!