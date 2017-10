Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Brown and Burr are speaking with the club.



Surprisingly, I would not rule out young Hampshire pulling on a Leigh shirt again either. He is highly thought of by some at the club. He just needs a short break away to re charge his batteries for next season.

Browns conversation must be one regarding the fullback role,given the centres are signed up. It's a strange one at present as thats a quota spot being used for no reason,if Mcnally and Hampshire stay.