WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:22 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9955
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Montyburns wrote:
There a few players been offered contracts but it’s not the £££ they are looking for so don’t be surprised if some of our players leave who are expected to stay.



That would depend on whether they got a club in SL I expect. Can't see Toronto wanting all of them! :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Brian Wood, Chetnik, deepuspannus, Draexnael, eddywalls, fun time frankie, Genehunt, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, Markypants, Montyburns, Peter Kay, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, The Phantom Horseman, Vancouver Leyther and 504 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,9013,29076,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.