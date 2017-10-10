|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15947
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9955
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
mish wrote:
Forgve me if I've missed this but what's happening with Ridy and McNally? I haven't heard anything either way about these two.
Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!
I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22645
Location: Leigh
|
Peter mata'utia from Newcastle knight signed
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6140
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020.
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 254
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020.
Just read he was only one of two players to compete in every game last season. .. surprised how hes even available?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 208
|
According to one of the NRL news websites Peter was offered a one year deal by the Knights for next season. It was then reported that St Helens offered him a two year deal. Leigh have offered him a three year deal which he has signed. He has a family and the deal from Leigh offers them all extra financial security, plus he has bought into our plans for the future.
I wish Peter and his family well at Leigh Centurions.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:27 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9955
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
That is a good signing and would have been, in my opinion, had we still been in SL.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:45 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5662
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Alan wrote:
Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!
I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.
Hopkins has been offered a contract, fingers crossed most of the others named get the same, although I do believe Mortimers was not SL only - would be a real boost to keep him
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:18 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 251
|
There a few players been offered contracts but it’s not the £££ they are looking for so don’t be surprised if some of our players leave who are expected to stay.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:21 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9955
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
ColD wrote:
Hopkins has been offered a contract, fingers crossed most of the others named get the same, although I do believe Mortimers was not SL only - would be a real boost to keep him
Definitely - I would like to see him at hooker, the position he was playing in the NRL.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Brian Wood, Chetnik, deepuspannus, Draexnael, eddywalls, fun time frankie, Genehunt, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, Markypants, Montyburns, Peter Kay, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, The Phantom Horseman, Vancouver Leyther and 502 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,901
|3,290
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|