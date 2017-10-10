maurice

mish wrote: Forgve me if I've missed this but what's happening with Ridy and McNally? I haven't heard anything either way about these two.



Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!



I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either. Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either. Dick Jones

Peter mata'utia from Newcastle knight signed L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website Budgiezilla

Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020. "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" Salty mouse Strong-running second rower



Budgiezilla wrote: Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020.



Just read he was only one of two players to compete in every game last season. .. surprised how hes even available? Just read he was only one of two players to compete in every game last season. .. surprised how hes even available? ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig



According to one of the NRL news websites Peter was offered a one year deal by the Knights for next season. It was then reported that St Helens offered him a two year deal. Leigh have offered him a three year deal which he has signed. He has a family and the deal from Leigh offers them all extra financial security, plus he has bought into our plans for the future.

I wish Peter and his family well at Leigh Centurions. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



That is a good signing and would have been, in my opinion, had we still been in SL. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Alan wrote: Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!



I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.



Hopkins has been offered a contract, fingers crossed most of the others named get the same, although I do believe Mortimers was not SL only - would be a real boost to keep him Hopkins has been offered a contract, fingers crossed most of the others named get the same, although I do believe Mortimers was not SL only - would be a real boost to keep him Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Montyburns Strong-running second rower



There a few players been offered contracts but it’s not the £££ they are looking for so don’t be surprised if some of our players leave who are expected to stay. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



ColD wrote: Hopkins has been offered a contract, fingers crossed most of the others named get the same, although I do believe Mortimers was not SL only - would be a real boost to keep him



Definitely - I would like to see him at hooker, the position he was playing in the NRL.

