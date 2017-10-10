WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:15 pm
maurice User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:40 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
mish wrote:
Forgve me if I've missed this but what's happening with Ridy and McNally? I haven't heard anything either way about these two.


Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!

I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:17 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Peter mata'utia from Newcastle knight signed
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:18 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:41 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm the signing of Newcastle Knights centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract until the end of November 2020.


Just read he was only one of two players to compete in every game last season. .. surprised how hes even available?
