mish wrote: Forgve me if I've missed this but what's happening with Ridy and McNally? I haven't heard anything either way about these two.

Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.