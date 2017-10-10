mish wrote:
Forgve me if I've missed this but what's happening with Ridy and McNally? I haven't heard anything either way about these two.
Well, Harold Jr was of the opinion they would be staying - and he's usually got his ear (or is it nose?) to the ground. I hope they are staying - I feel McNally added something to our SL effort, once he'd regained his fitness, after the terrible pre-season injury, and I'm pretty sure Martyn would have also added something, given the opportunity. Put it this way, he certainly seemed to add something to Huddersfield's SL survival bid!
I think SL contracts run until November, (although I'm not sure when ours become/became null & void) and unless another club announces they have signed one of our players, or we've signed one of theirs, I guess things will remain frustratingly quiet. Amidst all the rumours, I've heard nothing about Brown, Dawson, Hopkins, Burr, or Mortimer either.