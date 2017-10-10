WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:44 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1802
Location: In't Tap Room
mish wrote:
Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.

So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.


Oh come on, please !!

It was very clear that Atomic was being a little 'mischievous' at my expense over my Hardaker comments 12 months ago, with comments about me added into a post from VL by him , mistake or otherwise. I was not even offended by that, in fact I saw the funny side and chuckled. I was just clarifying what I stated back then. I can take banter even at my age.


mish wrote:
He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.


I don't see the mod apologising to me, nor that I believe he needs to. I simply do not feel I have done anything to apologise for.

I came on here to discuss our new signings. two of which 'Montyburns' has posted about and to discuss our 2 other targets with fellow supporters close to signing from from Salford.

You don't need to take the matter further. As you have been trying to ban me off here for considerable time ( No idea why). I will however save you the trouble.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:45 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9946
Location: Deep in Leytherland
From Total RL Fans Forum - suggests we are also after one of Ilias Bergal's young team mates, a back row forward called Jordan Dezaria.

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... s-juniors/
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:04 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1918
Location: Landan
mish wrote:
Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.

So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.


To be fair, the word 'mischievous' is just a word in the English language that is spelled as it was posted.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:07 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 249
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Oh come on, please !!

It was very clear that Atomic was being a little 'mischievous' at my expense over my Hardaker comments 12 months ago, with comments about me added into a post from VL by him , mistake or otherwise. I was not even offended by that, in fact I saw the funny side and chuckled. I was just clarifying what I stated back then. I can take banter even at my age.


I don't see the mod apologising to me, nor that I believe he needs to. I simply do not feel I have done anything to apologise for.

I came on here to discuss our new signings. two of which 'Montyburns' has posted about and to discuss our 2 other targets with fellow supporters close to signing from from Salford.

You don't need to take the matter further. As you have been trying to ban me off here for considerable time ( No idea why). I will however save you the trouble.


What you saying Harold I’m correct with the two :wink:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:18 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9946
Location: Deep in Leytherland
LeythIg wrote:
To be fair, the word 'mischievous' is just a word in the English language that is spelled as it was posted.


Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere? :wink:

Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:26 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11696
Location: blackpool tower circus
Alan wrote:
Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere? :wink:

Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative.

Here here, I always say Harold Rigby Jnr knows. :thumb:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:38 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9946
Location: Deep in Leytherland
charlie caroli wrote:
Here here, I always say Harold Rigby Jnr knows. :thumb:


Praise indeed, coming from the one who always knew!! :wink:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:55 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1918
Location: Landan
Alan wrote:
Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere? :wink:

Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative.


Yep, that is exactly what I was suggesting. That he may have added an 'h' in there by mistake. Or by mi... Actually I'd best not go there :wink:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:06 am
Cam123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:31 am
Posts: 3
mish wrote:
Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.

So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.


This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:08 am
Cam123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:31 am
Posts: 3
mish wrote:
Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.

So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.



Image
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Cam123, DGM, Draexnael, LeythIg, mh, Montyburns, new times, oggy123, peawapp, Vikingsufferer and 432 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,5592,52576,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM