Post a reply



, 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 172 posts • Page 17 of 18 Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1802

Location: In't Tap Room

mish wrote: Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.



So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.



Oh come on, please !!



It was very clear that Atomic was being a little 'mischievous ' at my expense over my Hardaker comments 12 months ago, with comments about me added into a post from VL by him , mistake or otherwise. I was not even offended by that, in fact I saw the funny side and chuckled. I was just clarifying what I stated back then. I can take banter even at my age.





mish wrote: He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.



I don't see the mod apologising to me, nor that I believe he needs to. I simply do not feel I have done anything to apologise for.



I came on here to discuss our new signings. two of which 'Montyburns' has posted about and to discuss our 2 other targets with fellow supporters close to signing from from Salford.



You don't need to take the matter further. As you have been trying to ban me off here for considerable time ( No idea why). I will however save you the trouble. Oh come on, please !!It was very clear that Atomic was being a little' at my expense over my Hardaker comments 12 months ago, with comments about me added into a post from VL by him , mistake or otherwise. I was not even offended by that, in fact I saw the funny side and chuckled. I was just clarifying what I stated back then. I can take banter even at my age.I don't see the mod apologising to me, nor that I believe he needs to. I simply do not feel I have done anything to apologise for.I came on here to discuss our new signings. two of which 'Montyburns' has posted about and to discuss our 2 other targets with fellow supporters close to signing from from Salford.You don't need to take the matter further. As you have been trying to ban me off here for considerable time ( No idea why). I will however save you the trouble. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9946

Location: Deep in Leytherland





http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... s-juniors/ From Total RL Fans Forum - suggests we are also after one of Ilias Bergal's young team mates, a back row forward called Jordan Dezaria. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1918

Location: Landan

mish wrote: Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.



So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.



To be fair, the word 'mischievous' is just a word in the English language that is spelled as it was posted. To be fair, the word 'mischievous' is just a word in the English language that is spelled as it was posted. Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 249

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Oh come on, please !!



It was very clear that Atomic was being a little 'mischievous ' at my expense over my Hardaker comments 12 months ago, with comments about me added into a post from VL by him , mistake or otherwise. I was not even offended by that, in fact I saw the funny side and chuckled. I was just clarifying what I stated back then. I can take banter even at my age.





I don't see the mod apologising to me, nor that I believe he needs to. I simply do not feel I have done anything to apologise for.



I came on here to discuss our new signings. two of which 'Montyburns' has posted about and to discuss our 2 other targets with fellow supporters close to signing from from Salford.



You don't need to take the matter further. As you have been trying to ban me off here for considerable time ( No idea why). I will however save you the trouble.



What you saying Harold I’m correct with the two What you saying Harold I’m correct with the two Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9946

Location: Deep in Leytherland

LeythIg wrote: To be fair, the word 'mischievous' is just a word in the English language that is spelled as it was posted.



Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere?



Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative. Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere?Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative. charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11696

Location: blackpool tower circus

Alan wrote:



Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative. Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere?Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative.

Here here, I always say Harold Rigby Jnr knows. Here here, I always say Harold Rigby Jnr knows. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9946

Location: Deep in Leytherland

charlie caroli wrote: Here here, I always say Harold Rigby Jnr knows.



Praise indeed, coming from the one who always knew!! Praise indeed, coming from the one who always knew!! LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1918

Location: Landan

Alan wrote:



Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative. Is what you are suggesting, that if Harold had intended to be really mischievous, he might have spelled the word slightly differently, perhaps adding an 'h' in there somewhere?Don't go away again Harold - I think we all find your posts very informative.



Yep, that is exactly what I was suggesting. That he may have added an 'h' in there by mistake. Or by mi... Actually I'd best not go there Yep, that is exactly what I was suggesting. That he may have added an 'h' in there by mistake. Or by mi... Actually I'd best not go there Cam123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:31 am

Posts: 3

mish wrote: Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.



So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.



This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses Cam123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:31 am

Posts: 3

mish wrote: Hmmm interesting word 'mischievous' isn't it - one that's tagged with my name a lot, especially by those sad bullies, most of which aren't on here any more.



So....If he wasn't aiming it at me (which I don't believe for a second) which mod was he accusing of deliberately and maliciously editing posts because that's a serious accusation. He need to apologise to that person or the matter will be taken further.





PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Cam123, DGM, Draexnael, LeythIg, mh, Montyburns, new times, oggy123, peawapp, Vikingsufferer and 431 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 172 posts • Page 17 of 18 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,558 2,525 76,293 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























