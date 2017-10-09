Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig



I also believe Tommy Lee is close to being a leigh player also headhunter

Catalan reserves winger Ilias Bergal will be at Leigh next year. Finished the season on loan at Swinton where he scored 6 tries in 6 games.



Going from Higham, Mortimer, Hood and Pelissier to Tommy Lee would be a disappointing trade! Similarly Owens for Clare. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



LeythIg wrote: Going from Higham, Mortimer, Hood and Pelissier to Tommy Lee would be a disappointing trade! Similarly Owens for Clare.



Agreed, but let's see who we end up with before we judge



And as long as we end up in in the top 2, recruited for the 8s that'll do for me



Agreed, but let's see who we end up with before we judge

And as long as we end up in in the top 2, recruited for the 8s that'll do for me

Entertaining would be nice, but my season ticket will be bought come what may

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:



I am more than happy to clear that up also. And for clarity as it appears a mod may be trying to be a little bit mischievous, I was not wrong on Hardaker either as I never said he had actually signed for Leigh.



Just for clarity, are you insinuating that it was me who edited the post?



Just for clarity would one of the other mods confirm that it wasn't me who edited any posts.



And just for even more clarity, if I had edited any posts, there would be a note on the post saying why I had edited it.



Thank you.



George Orwell



Yes Mish it was my mistake. mish

atomic wrote: Yes Mish it was my mistake.



Thanks mate.

