WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:34 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 248
I also believe Tommy Lee is close to being a leigh player also
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:45 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17093
Location: South Wales
Catalan reserves winger Ilias Bergal will be at Leigh next year. Finished the season on loan at Swinton where he scored 6 tries in 6 games.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:22 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1916
Location: Landan
Going from Higham, Mortimer, Hood and Pelissier to Tommy Lee would be a disappointing trade! Similarly Owens for Clare.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:54 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5660
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
LeythIg wrote:
Going from Higham, Mortimer, Hood and Pelissier to Tommy Lee would be a disappointing trade! Similarly Owens for Clare.


Agreed, but let's see who we end up with before we judge :wink:

And as long as we end up in in the top 2, recruited for the 8s that'll do for me

Entertaining would be nice, but my season ticket will be bought come what may :thumb: :thumb:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:02 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3403
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
And for clarity as it appears a mod may be trying to be a little bit mischievous, I was not wrong on Hardaker either as I never said he had actually signed for Leigh.

I am more than happy to clear that up also. :-)


Just for clarity, are you insinuating that it was me who edited the post?

Just for clarity would one of the other mods confirm that it wasn't me who edited any posts.

And just for even more clarity, if I had edited any posts, there would be a note on the post saying why I had edited it.

Thank you.

I'll expect an apology Harold.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:14 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4150
Yes Mish it was my mistake.
Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:18 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3403
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
atomic wrote:
Yes Mish it was my mistake.


Thanks mate. :thumb:
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Leythersteve, LeythIg, mish, Vancouver Leyther and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3811,69076,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM