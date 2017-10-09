Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
And for clarity as it appears a mod may be trying to be a little bit mischievous, I was not wrong on Hardaker either as I never said he had actually signed for Leigh.
I am more than happy to clear that up also.
Just for clarity, are you insinuating that it was me who edited the post?
Just for clarity would one of the other mods confirm that it wasn't me who edited any posts.
And just for even more clarity, if I had edited any posts, there would be a note on the post saying why I had edited it.
Thank you.
I'll expect an apology Harold.
|
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.