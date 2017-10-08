Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3100

Location: LEYTH



Ha Ha said the clown. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9941

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Cokey wrote: Ha Ha said the clown.



Preferred Cathy's Clown myself. Preferred Cathy's Clown myself. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3100

Location: LEYTH

Alan wrote: Preferred Cathy's Clown myself.



Or tears of a clown, or death of a clown. Or tears of a clown, or death of a clown. charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11694

Location: blackpool tower circus

Cokey wrote: Or tears of a clown, or death of a clown.

Don't give folk ideas Derek. Don't give folk ideas Derek. Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 247

I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2776

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Montyburns wrote: I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future



Thought I'd read somewhere that he has signed a 2 year deal to go back to Widnes. Thought I'd read somewhere that he has signed a 2 year deal to go back to Widnes. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9941

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Vancouver Leyther wrote: Thought I'd read somewhere that he has signed a 2 year deal to go back to Widnes.



Just beat me to it VL. The only source I can find for that is Wikipedia though, and they've been known to be wrong! Just beat me to it VL. The only source I can find for that is Wikipedia though, and they've been known to be wrong! ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5659

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Montyburns wrote: I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future



blimey, don't like dissing people who sign for the club but that would worry me - saw him a few times for saints and I don't remember many positives I'm afraid blimey, don't like dissing people who sign for the club but that would worry me - saw him a few times for saints and I don't remember many positives I'm afraid Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2776

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Alan wrote: Just beat me to it VL. The only source I can find for that is Wikipedia though, and they've been known to be wrong!



Just looked at that also but have read it somewhere else too very recently. Says he played most of the season on loan at Sheffield. I recognize the name and think I've seen him play a televised game (only way I'd see him of course) maybe last season where he had a stinker. That said a year of regular rugby, youth on his side (23) and he's a well built lad. IF he has signed, could be another sign of a youth based policy. We will see. Just looked at that also but have read it somewhere else too very recently. Says he played most of the season on loan at Sheffield. I recognize the name and think I've seen him play a televised game (only way I'd see him of course) maybe last season where he had a stinker. That said a year of regular rugby, youth on his side (23) and he's a well built lad. IF he has signed, could be another sign of a youth based policy. We will see. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, BaldAvenger, Draexnael, EVO105, Genehunt, Montyburns, new times, SaBadSel, scrum, Vancouver Leyther and 386 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 1 ... 11 149 posts • Page 15 of 15 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,237 3,455 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























