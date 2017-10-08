WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:14 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3100
Location: LEYTH
Ha Ha said the clown.
Image Image Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:05 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9941
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Cokey wrote:
Ha Ha said the clown.


Preferred Cathy's Clown myself. :wink:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:06 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3100
Location: LEYTH
Alan wrote:
Preferred Cathy's Clown myself. :wink:


Or tears of a clown, or death of a clown. :)
Image Image Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:02 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11694
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Or tears of a clown, or death of a clown. :)

Don't give folk ideas Derek. :wink:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:13 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 247
I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:59 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2776
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Montyburns wrote:
I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future


Thought I'd read somewhere that he has signed a 2 year deal to go back to Widnes.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:01 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9941
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Thought I'd read somewhere that he has signed a 2 year deal to go back to Widnes.


Just beat me to it VL. The only source I can find for that is Wikipedia though, and they've been known to be wrong!
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:08 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5659
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Montyburns wrote:
I believe jack Owens will be announced as a signing for us in the near future


:shock: :shock: blimey, don't like dissing people who sign for the club but that would worry me - saw him a few times for saints and I don't remember many positives I'm afraid :( :(
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:17 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2776
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Alan wrote:
Just beat me to it VL. The only source I can find for that is Wikipedia though, and they've been known to be wrong!


Just looked at that also but have read it somewhere else too very recently. Says he played most of the season on loan at Sheffield. I recognize the name and think I've seen him play a televised game (only way I'd see him of course) maybe last season where he had a stinker. That said a year of regular rugby, youth on his side (23) and he's a well built lad. IF he has signed, could be another sign of a youth based policy. We will see.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, BaldAvenger, Draexnael, EVO105, Genehunt, Montyburns, new times, SaBadSel, scrum, Vancouver Leyther and 386 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,2373,45576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.