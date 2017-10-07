Post a reply



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 242

I’m glad drinkwater gone he had the heart the size of a pea we need players who are willing to take the ball forward and will take a shot to create a gap charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11692

Location: blackpool tower circus

Vancouver Leyther wrote:

That's said I do think Harold Knows (sorry Charlie )



Good job he was wrong on Hardaker.. I am very interested in who is In/out but I am on the same page as you NSL. I will read opinions and in the know post with interest but will wait for confirmed info from the club or other clubs (as in the Fleming) before I get too excited or upset.

No problem VL , I always listen when HRJNR speaks, Harold knows.

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 13

Cokey wrote: I see you're new here, So welcome to the board. You seem to have a wealth of knowledge on the game, and Leigh centurions. Anyway, I agree with your post here,well said.



Cheers, the auld man brought me up with the right education!

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 13

oggy123 wrote: Completely disagree with you there... Drinkwater played to a structure imo.. We need someone too take on the line.. All Catalans did was stack it up the middle and then slide following the ball... We need someone who can take on the line with pace too stop that slide or else no matter what pack you have you aren't gonna beat anyone up the middle



What I watched (especially the 2nd half) was Walsh pushing players into position, he moved himself to 2nd receiver and then you had him and the scrum half in the backline. They probed with 2 dummy runners and nearly got it through to Horo. Few plays later they ran the same move, but this time Fleming worried he was about to get beaten on the inside by the pass to Horo got stuck in no-mans land and they got the 2 on 1 and scored. That for me was all down to Walsh organising the play, moving to 2nd receiver he could pass quickly and set off what was clearly an organised move.



Yes Cats play a lot of straight down the middle rugby, but when they wanted to they executed very slick passing moves and scored for the most part. Walsh was at the forefront of everything good they did going forward.



What I watched (especially the 2nd half) was Walsh pushing players into position, he moved himself to 2nd receiver and then you had him and the scrum half in the backline. They probed with 2 dummy runners and nearly got it through to Horo. Few plays later they ran the same move, but this time Fleming worried he was about to get beaten on the inside by the pass to Horo got stuck in no-mans land and they got the 2 on 1 and scored. That for me was all down to Walsh organising the play, moving to 2nd receiver he could pass quickly and set off what was clearly an organised move.

Yes Cats play a lot of straight down the middle rugby, but when they wanted to they executed very slick passing moves and scored for the most part. Walsh was at the forefront of everything good they did going forward.

I just dont think Drinkwater is good enough personally, you can look at an aging pack, you can look at the guys outside him not being good enough, you can say he isnt being given the structure from the coaches, but ultimately we looked devoid of any sort of direction going forward, it was all the same play over and over. Stick Riddy in vs Cats I think the team overall performs better.

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4142

Draexnael wrote: What I watched (especially the 2nd half) was Walsh pushing players into position, he moved himself to 2nd receiver and then you had him and the scrum half in the backline. They probed with 2 dummy runners and nearly got it through to Horo. Few plays later they ran the same move, but this time Fleming worried he was about to get beaten on the inside by the pass to Horo got stuck in no-mans land and they got the 2 on 1 and scored. That for me was all down to Walsh organising the play, moving to 2nd receiver he could pass quickly and set off what was clearly an organised move.



Yes Cats play a lot of straight down the middle rugby, but when they wanted to they executed very slick passing moves and scored for the most part. Walsh was at the forefront of everything good they did going forward.



I just dont think Drinkwater is good enough personally, you can look at an aging pack, you can look at the guys outside him not being good enough, you can say he isnt being given the structure from the coaches, but ultimately we looked devoid of any sort of direction going forward, it was all the same play over and over. Stick Riddy in vs Cats I think the team overall performs better.



Riddy was the fella who stuck his hand up with broken ribs when we where stuggling in Championship,he is Leigh through and through. But we cant afford to have players who spit their dummies out going forward as have others.

Riddy was the fella who stuck his hand up with broken ribs when we where stuggling in Championship,he is Leigh through and through. But we cant afford to have players who spit their dummies out going forward as have others.

So for that reason alone,his spot should be taken,regardless of who takes that spot.

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 13

atomic wrote: Riddy was the fella who stuck his hand up with broken ribs when we where stuggling in Championship,he is Leigh through and through. But we cant afford to have players who spit their dummies out going forward as have others.

So for that reason alone,his spot should be taken,regardless of who takes that spot.



That's not my understanding of what went on between Jukes and Riddy, but its not something I'd publically post.

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4142

Draexnael wrote: That's not my understanding of what went on between Jukes and Riddy, but its not something I'd publically post.



I'm referring to a previous occasion,which Riddy publically acknowledges. I'm not one for posting hearsay.



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1911

Location: Landan

Don't know what happened with riddy but he looked a better player at hudds than he did at leigh this year. I reckon drinkwater would've looked better as well. He showed what he could do when he had maitua, worthington/tonga outside him. He's also 5 years younger than Luke Walsh.

