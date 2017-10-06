|
LeythIg wrote:
Walsh wouldn't have done much more for us behind our pack and with our back line outside him.
Still think Walsh or Riddy for that matter take a team round the pitch, Drinkwater doesn't. Its all simple 1 man rugby, but a proper stand off will pull players around, take it to the line for an offload, organise the backline etc. Rugby players aren't the smartest bunch sometimes, so you need a clever man who can see the game a bit like chess, playing 2-3 moves ahead in his head.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:02 pm
Cokey
Draexnael wrote:
I see you're new here, So welcome to the board. You seem to have a wealth of knowledge on the game, and Leigh centurions. Anyway, I agree with your post here,well said.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:38 pm
Draexnael wrote:
Only if the players around him are on the same wave length
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:48 pm
Completely disagree with you there... Drinkwater played to a structure imo.. We need someone too take on the line.. All Catalans did was stack it up the middle and then slide following the ball... We need someone who can take on the line with pace too stop that slide or else no matter what pack you have you aren't gonna beat anyone up the middle
Englands Ashes
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:28 pm
You see to have learnt from your poor recruitment last year and thinking more long term, think you could have a better team next year than last year.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:51 pm
Dave K. wrote:
According to the daily fail we haven't learnt from Leigh and are signing 3 of them...
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:57 pm
Montyburns wrote:
Hopkins as been offered a contract but yet to accept so don't be surprised if he finds a new club hope he don't as I like him as a player
Not been offered a contract fact!!! he sigend a three year contract a few months ago???.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:13 pm
I'm seeing Drinkwater critised after comparison to Riddy, Walsh etc. Drinkwater is not a stand off. He's a true scrum half who has played with a different halfback partner almost weekly. To compare him to Walsh in the final game is confusing to me. Walsh played the second half behind a dominant pack with a strong back line outside him. Drinkwater was overrun time and time again behind an exhausted, beaten pack, and was forced into making endless tackles.
In many games last season he put his body on the line to give the receiver an extra moment of space, by delaying a pass to the last split second, and taking a crunching tackle.
With a regular strong halfback partner and a strong pack in front of him, he's a keeper for me.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
"Come On You Leigh !"
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:27 pm
North Stand Leyther wrote:
Where you getting all these "outs" from? Most are still in talks with the club
I am very interested in who is In/out but I am on the same page as you NSL. I will read opinions and in the know post with interest but will wait for confirmed info from the club or other clubs (as in the Fleming) before I get too excited or upset.That's said I do think Harold Knows
(sorry Charlie
)
Good job he was wrong on Hardaker..
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
"Come On You Leigh !"
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:31 am
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
I'm seeing Drinkwater critised after comparison to Riddy, Walsh etc. Drinkwater is not a stand off. He's a true scrum half who has played with a different halfback partner almost weekly. To compare him to Walsh in the final game is confusing to me. Walsh played the second half behind a dominant pack with a strong back line outside him. Drinkwater was overrun time and time again behind an exhausted, beaten pack, and was forced into making endless tackles.
In many games last season he put his body on the line to give the receiver an extra moment of space, by delaying a pass to the last split second, and taking a crunching tackle.
With a regular strong halfback partner and a strong pack in front of him, he's a keeper for me.
You could see frustration in Drinkwater in many games. In most games the line came to him and he mastered that with some wonderful passes out wide. If you're going hit the line (or take the hit) you need to know there's someone there.
