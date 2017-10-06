Post a reply



Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 10

LeythIg wrote: Walsh wouldn't have done much more for us behind our pack and with our back line outside him.

Still think Walsh or Riddy for that matter take a team round the pitch, Drinkwater doesn't. Its all simple 1 man rugby, but a proper stand off will pull players around, take it to the line for an offload, organise the backline etc. Rugby players aren't the smartest bunch sometimes, so you need a clever man who can see the game a bit like chess, playing 2-3 moves ahead in his head. Still think Walsh or Riddy for that matter take a team round the pitch, Drinkwater doesn't. Its all simple 1 man rugby, but a proper stand off will pull players around, take it to the line for an offload, organise the backline etc. Rugby players aren't the smartest bunch sometimes, so you need a clever man who can see the game a bit like chess, playing 2-3 moves ahead in his head. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3094

Location: LEYTH

Draexnael wrote: Still think Walsh or Riddy for that matter take a team round the pitch, Drinkwater doesn't. Its all simple 1 man rugby, but a proper stand off will pull players around, take it to the line for an offload, organise the backline etc. Rugby players aren't the smartest bunch sometimes, so you need a clever man who can see the game a bit like chess, playing 2-3 moves ahead in his head.



I see you're new here, So welcome to the board. You seem to have a wealth of knowledge on the game, and Leigh centurions. Anyway, I agree with your post here,well said. I see you're new here, So welcome to the board. You seem to have a wealth of knowledge on the game, and Leigh centurions. Anyway, I agree with your post here,well said. EVO105

EVO105

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm

Posts: 81

Draexnael wrote: Still think Walsh or Riddy for that matter take a team round the pitch, Drinkwater doesn't. Its all simple 1 man rugby, but a proper stand off will pull players around, take it to the line for an offload, organise the backline etc. Rugby players aren't the smartest bunch sometimes, so you need a clever man who can see the game a bit like chess, playing 2-3 moves ahead in his head.



Only if the players around him are on the same wave length Only if the players around him are on the same wave length oggy123

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm

Posts: 3241

Location: LEIGH

Completely disagree with you there... Drinkwater played to a structure imo.. We need someone too take on the line.. All Catalans did was stack it up the middle and then slide following the ball... We need someone who can take on the line with pace too stop that slide or else no matter what pack you have you aren't gonna beat anyone up the middle Englands Ashes Dave K. 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am

Posts: 18194

Location: Back in Hull.

You see to have learnt from your poor recruitment last year and thinking more long term, think you could have a better team next year than last year. Salty mouse Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am

Posts: 251

Dave K. wrote: You see to have learnt from your poor recruitment last year and thinking more long term, think you could have a better team next year than last year.



According to the daily fail we haven't learnt from Leigh and are signing 3 of them... According to the daily fail we haven't learnt from Leigh and are signing 3 of them... new times Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Nov 20, 2009 12:05 am

Posts: 161

Montyburns wrote: Hopkins as been offered a contract but yet to accept so don't be surprised if he finds a new club hope he don't as I like him as a player

Not been offered a contract fact!!! he sigend a three year contract a few months ago???. Not been offered a contract fact!!! he sigend a three year contract a few months ago???. Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2771

Location: Vancouver, Canada

I'm seeing Drinkwater critised after comparison to Riddy, Walsh etc. Drinkwater is not a stand off. He's a true scrum half who has played with a different halfback partner almost weekly. To compare him to Walsh in the final game is confusing to me. Walsh played the second half behind a dominant pack with a strong back line outside him. Drinkwater was overrun time and time again behind an exhausted, beaten pack, and was forced into making endless tackles.

In many games last season he put his body on the line to give the receiver an extra moment of space, by delaying a pass to the last split second, and taking a crunching tackle.

With a regular strong halfback partner and a strong pack in front of him, he's a keeper for me. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2771

Location: Vancouver, Canada

North Stand Leyther wrote: Where you getting all these "outs" from? Most are still in talks with the club



I am very interested in who is In/out but I am on the same page as you NSL. I will read opinions and in the know post with interest but will wait for confirmed info from the club or other clubs (as in the Fleming) before I get too excited or upset.

That's said I do think Harold Knows (sorry Charlie )



Good job he was wrong on Hardaker.. I am very interested in who is In/out but I am on the same page as you NSL. I will read opinions and in the know post with interest but will wait for confirmed info from the club or other clubs (as in the Fleming) before I get too excited or upset.(sorry CharlieGood job he was wrong on Hardaker.. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4135

Vancouver Leyther wrote: I'm seeing Drinkwater critised after comparison to Riddy, Walsh etc. Drinkwater is not a stand off. He's a true scrum half who has played with a different halfback partner almost weekly. To compare him to Walsh in the final game is confusing to me. Walsh played the second half behind a dominant pack with a strong back line outside him. Drinkwater was overrun time and time again behind an exhausted, beaten pack, and was forced into making endless tackles.

In many games last season he put his body on the line to give the receiver an extra moment of space, by delaying a pass to the last split second, and taking a crunching tackle.

With a regular strong halfback partner and a strong pack in front of him, he's a keeper for me.



