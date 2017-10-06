WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:23 pm
We seem to have 6 confirmed INS plus 2 possible, a MAY BE and 7 UNKNOWNS (2 of which are unlikely).
We have 14 OUTS.

So based on our best info so far - only about 14 of the existing squad are likely to play for us next season. That leaves 14 to 16 decent new players to find. One hell of an ask!
But exciting :D

INS
Reynolds (confirmed by club)
Acton (confirmed by club)
Hansen (confirmed by club)
Crooks (confirmed by club)
Richards (confirmed by club)
Evans (confirmed by club)
Ridyard ?
McNally ?

MAY BE
Drinkwater

OUTS
Goodwin
Maria
Hampshire
Hood
Hock
Higson
Paterson
Vea
Stewart
Tickle
Langi
Pellisier
Clare
Fleming (assume loan period ended)

UNKNOWN
Dawson
Mortimer
Green
Hopkins
Forster
Thompson
Burr


Any more info?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:27 pm
Really hope Drinkwater doesn't stay, such a slow passer of the ball, scared of taking on the line. Was light and day watching the pace at which Walsh ran/played the game for Catalans v's Drinkwater.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:49 pm
Snowy wrote:
Now that Cunninghams future is decided and he should be fully committed to the cause, discipline off the pitch now shouldn't be an issue. He takes no Shiiiiiit and any Leniency shown by Jukes should now be fully stamped on !!

I also think there is a plan B and if Jukes doesnt perform, I can see Cunningham take over. Purtill was mentioned frequently by Derek on GMR on Thursday and I can see him going nowhere.

Young squad ?? Exciting times ahead. To be fair, our signings were not the best last year but Mortimer is a must as i see him as a major Lynchpin for the kids earning their trade.


Absolutely spot on.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:20 pm
Cunningham pulling all the strings
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:43 pm
Montyburns wrote:
Cunningham pulling all the strings


As director of rugby what would you expect him to do ??
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:00 pm
When has Hansen been confirmed by the club??? Not seen that
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:03 pm
Jboyleigh wrote:
We seem to have 6 confirmed INS plus 2 possible, a MAY BE and 7 UNKNOWNS (2 of which are unlikely).
We have 14 OUTS.

So based on our best info so far - only about 14 of the existing squad are likely to play for us next season. That leaves 14 to 16 decent new players to find. One hell of an ask!
But exciting :D

INS
Reynolds (confirmed by club)
Acton (confirmed by club)
Hansen (confirmed by club)
Crooks (confirmed by club)
Richards (confirmed by club)
Evans (confirmed by club)
Ridyard ?
McNally ?

MAY BE
Drinkwater

OUTS
Goodwin
Maria
Hampshire
Hood
Hock
Higson
Paterson
Vea
Stewart
Tickle
Langi
Pellisier
Clare
Fleming (assume loan period ended)

UNKNOWN
Dawson
Mortimer
Green
Hopkins
Forster
Thompson
Burr


Any more info?


Where you getting all these "outs" from? Most are still in talks with the club
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:07 pm
Draexnael wrote:
Really hope Drinkwater doesn't stay, such a slow passer of the ball, scared of taking on the line. Was light and day watching the pace at which Walsh ran/played the game for Catalans v's Drinkwater.


Walsh wouldn't have done much more for us behind our pack and with our back line outside him.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:19 pm
Hopkins as been offered a contract but yet to accept so don't be surprised if he finds a new club hope he don't as I like him as a player
