We have 14 OUTS.



So based on our best info so far - only about 14 of the existing squad are likely to play for us next season. That leaves 14 to 16 decent new players to find. One hell of an ask!

But exciting



INS

Reynolds (confirmed by club)

Acton (confirmed by club)

Hansen (confirmed by club)

Crooks (confirmed by club)

Richards (confirmed by club)

Evans (confirmed by club)

Ridyard ?

McNally ?



MAY BE

Drinkwater



OUTS

Goodwin

Maria

Hampshire

Hood

Hock

Higson

Paterson

Vea

Stewart

Tickle

Langi

Pellisier

Clare

Fleming (assume loan period ended)



UNKNOWN

Dawson

Mortimer

Green

Hopkins

Forster

Thompson

Burr





Really hope Drinkwater doesn't stay, such a slow passer of the ball, scared of taking on the line. Was light and day watching the pace at which Walsh ran/played the game for Catalans v's Drinkwater. Cokey

Snowy wrote: Now that Cunninghams future is decided and he should be fully committed to the cause, discipline off the pitch now shouldn't be an issue. He takes no Shiiiiiit and any Leniency shown by Jukes should now be fully stamped on !!



I also think there is a plan B and if Jukes doesnt perform, I can see Cunningham take over. Purtill was mentioned frequently by Derek on GMR on Thursday and I can see him going nowhere.



Y oung squad ?? Exciting times ahead. To be fair, our signings were not the best last year but Mortimer is a must as i see him as a major Lynchpin for the kids earning their trade .



Cunningham pulling all the strings



As director of rugby what would you expect him to do ??



Where you getting all these "outs" from? Most are still in talks with the club Where you getting all these "outs" from? Most are still in talks with the club Some people feel the rain, others just get wet LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Draexnael wrote: Really hope Drinkwater doesn't stay, such a slow passer of the ball, scared of taking on the line. Was light and day watching the pace at which Walsh ran/played the game for Catalans v's Drinkwater.



