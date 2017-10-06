We seem to have 6 confirmed INS plus 2 possible, a MAY BE and 7 UNKNOWNS (2 of which are unlikely).
We have 14 OUTS.
So based on our best info so far - only about 14 of the existing squad are likely to play for us next season. That leaves 14 to 16 decent new players to find. One hell of an ask!
But exciting
INS
Reynolds (confirmed by club)
Acton (confirmed by club)
Hansen (confirmed by club)
Crooks (confirmed by club)
Richards (confirmed by club)
Evans (confirmed by club)
Ridyard ?
McNally ?
MAY BE
Drinkwater
OUTS
Goodwin
Maria
Hampshire
Hood
Hock
Higson
Paterson
Vea
Stewart
Tickle
Langi
Pellisier
Clare
Fleming (assume loan period ended)
UNKNOWN
Dawson
Mortimer
Green
Hopkins
Forster
Thompson
Burr
Any more info?
