WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:07 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1798
Location: In't Tap Room
Draexnael wrote:
Whoever is incharge next season, including the assisting coaching staff need to take control of the team and discipline. It says a lot when the only players in at 7am every day are Danny Tickle and Micky Higham, whilst other (highly paid) players chose whether and when to turn up to train etc. (Stewart hello)

It's no surprise there is a complete lack of discipline on the field if there is a free for all off it.


I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.

It is worth noting Neil Jukes was always in as well. It will be a totally different environment at Leigh RLFC next year. Interesting to note that those that contracts have been offered to so far have shown they already adhere to such ethics.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:13 am
Draexnael Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 8
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.

It is worth noting Neil Jukes was always in as well. It will be a totally different environment at Leigh RLFC next year. Interesting to note that those that contracts have been offered to so far have shown they already adhere to such ethics.


Excellent, good to hear, so let's see how Jukes gets on.

Half the battle on the field is actually the preparation off it. Need to be fitter, more focused, more professional throughout.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:16 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4131
Draexnael wrote:
No idea, but he's not a player is he.


No he's only head of rugby.
Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:19 am
Draexnael Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 8
atomic wrote:
No he's only head of rugby.


Not sure the relevance to be honest, my point was that some players had a very good work ethic, yet a lot didn't and were half-arsed in training, turned up when they wanted etc.

To me it's all part of the problem of last season, with ill-discipline being the main aspect.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:26 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4131
Draexnael wrote:
Not sure the relevance to be honest, my point was that some players had a very good work ethic, yet a lot didn't and were half-arsed in training, turned up when they wanted etc.

To me it's all part of the problem of last season, with ill-discipline being the main aspect.


Didn't players get suspended or moved on due to taking things for granted?
Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:40 am
Draexnael Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 8
atomic wrote:
Didn't players get suspended or moved on due to taking things for granted?


Don't think so, Stewart was one of the worse yet played till the end.. I believe Hood went out got smashed and slept in his car at one point, yet still played the final game..

Anyway, last season is done, let's hope it's better next.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:57 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1908
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
No he's only head of rugby.


Unless he's responsible for picking the team, the Head of Rugby shouldn't be on the training pitch.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:52 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11690
Location: blackpool tower circus
Draexnael wrote:
Don't think so, Stewart was one of the worse yet played till the end.. I believe Hood went out got smashed and slept in his car at one point, yet still played the final game..

Anyway, last season is done, let's hope it's better next.

Sounds like a right Circus .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BaldAvenger, Draexnael, ItchyandScratchy, Jboyleigh, kirkhall, Leyther14, LeythIg, Markypants, new times, peawapp, whoateallthetries? and 343 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,6532,66576,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM