Draexnael wrote:
Whoever is incharge next season, including the assisting coaching staff need to take control of the team and discipline. It says a lot when the only players in at 7am every day are Danny Tickle and Micky Higham, whilst other (highly paid) players chose whether and when to turn up to train etc. (Stewart hello)
It's no surprise there is a complete lack of discipline on the field if there is a free for all off it.
I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.
It is worth noting Neil Jukes was always in as well. It will be a totally different environment at Leigh RLFC next year. Interesting to note that those that contracts have been offered to so far have shown they already adhere to such ethics.