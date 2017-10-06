Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1798

Location: In't Tap Room



Draexnael wrote: Whoever is incharge next season, including the assisting coaching staff need to take control of the team and discipline. It says a lot when the only players in at 7am every day are Danny Tickle and Micky Higham, whilst other (highly paid) players chose whether and when to turn up to train etc. (Stewart hello)



It's no surprise there is a complete lack of discipline on the field if there is a free for all off it.



I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.



I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.

It is worth noting Neil Jukes was always in as well. It will be a totally different environment at Leigh RLFC next year. Interesting to note that those that contracts have been offered to so far have shown they already adhere to such ethics.

Draexnael

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 8

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I have made that point constantly last season about Tickle and Higham. Consummate professionals, Others not so.



It is worth noting Neil Jukes was always in as well. It will be a totally different environment at Leigh RLFC next year. Interesting to note that those that contracts have been offered to so far have shown they already adhere to such ethics.



Excellent, good to hear, so let's see how Jukes gets on.



Excellent, good to hear, so let's see how Jukes gets on.

Half the battle on the field is actually the preparation off it. Need to be fitter, more focused, more professional throughout.

atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4131

Draexnael wrote: No idea, but he's not a player is he.



No he's only head of rugby.

Draexnael

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 8

atomic wrote: No he's only head of rugby.



Not sure the relevance to be honest, my point was that some players had a very good work ethic, yet a lot didn't and were half-arsed in training, turned up when they wanted etc.



Not sure the relevance to be honest, my point was that some players had a very good work ethic, yet a lot didn't and were half-arsed in training, turned up when they wanted etc.

To me it's all part of the problem of last season, with ill-discipline being the main aspect.

atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4131

Draexnael wrote: Not sure the relevance to be honest, my point was that some players had a very good work ethic, yet a lot didn't and were half-arsed in training, turned up when they wanted etc.



To me it's all part of the problem of last season, with ill-discipline being the main aspect.



Didn't players get suspended or moved on due to taking things for granted?

Draexnael

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 8

atomic wrote: Didn't players get suspended or moved on due to taking things for granted?



Don't think so, Stewart was one of the worse yet played till the end.. I believe Hood went out got smashed and slept in his car at one point, yet still played the final game..



Don't think so, Stewart was one of the worse yet played till the end.. I believe Hood went out got smashed and slept in his car at one point, yet still played the final game..

Anyway, last season is done, let's hope it's better next.



LeythIg

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1908

Location: Landan

atomic wrote: No he's only head of rugby.



Unless he's responsible for picking the team, the Head of Rugby shouldn't be on the training pitch.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11690

Location: blackpool tower circus

Draexnael wrote: Don't think so, Stewart was one of the worse yet played till the end.. I believe Hood went out got smashed and slept in his car at one point, yet still played the final game..



Anyway, last season is done, let's hope it's better next.

