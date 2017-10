Dick Jones

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm

Posts: 22641

Location: Leigh



It's also Martyn's testimonial this year L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1907

Location: Landan

mish wrote:



http://retro.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f ... &start=110 I did say about Cooke and Ridy months back but I was accused of telling lies.....



And where did i accuse you of lying in the post you quoted?



Still not changed my mind, if an assistant coach is causing issues then the head coach should be able to deal with it one way or another

100% League Network



Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm

Posts: 3401

Location: In the wild West(Leigh)

LeythIg wrote: And where did i accuse you of lying in the post you quoted?



Still not changed my mind, if an assistant coach is causing issues then the head coach should be able to deal with it one way or another



No it wasn't you who accused me (obviously because you don't accuse me) but I had to include your quote as in the original thread, that's how the convo went. It was clearly C & W who accused me.



No it wasn't you who accused me (obviously because you don't accuse me) but I had to include your quote as in the original thread, that's how the convo went. It was clearly C & W who accused me.

And that was my point, Jukes wasn't running the show then and he's not running the show now.

George Orwell



There are none so blind as those who will not see. THECherry&Whites

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm

Posts: 2648

Location: Everywhere and no where baby...

It's all Cookes fault! Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham? Draexnael Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 5

Whoever is incharge next season, including the assisting coaching staff need to take control of the team and discipline. It says a lot when the only players in at 7am every day are Danny Tickle and Micky Higham, whilst other (highly paid) players chose whether and when to turn up to train etc. (Stewart hello)



It's no surprise there is a complete lack of discipline on the field if there is a free for all off it. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4129

Draexnael wrote: Whoever is incharge next season, including the assisting coaching staff need to take control of the team and discipline. It says a lot when the only players in at 7am every day are Danny Tickle and Micky Higham, whilst other (highly paid) players chose whether and when to turn up to train etc. (Stewart hello)



It's no surprise there is a complete lack of discipline on the field if there is a free for all off it.



What time does KC turn up? What time does KC turn up? LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1907

Location: Landan

mish wrote: No it wasn't you who accused me (obviously because you don't accuse me) but I had to include your quote as in the original thread, that's how the convo went. It was clearly C & W who accused me.



And that was my point, Jukes wasn't running the show then and he's not running the show now.



Fair enough.



Fair enough.

Whatever the goings on, to have just an assistant coach go after relegation is just odd. Either they all go, or Cooke was a disruptive influence, in which case he should have gone mid season. Not many coaches will survive the performances we served up after the Wigan game.

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm

Posts: 5

atomic wrote: What time does KC turn up?



No idea, but he's not a player is he.

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1797

Location: In't Tap Room

Binosh wrote: I personally don’t like Riddy I think he’s arrogant and chubby but atleast he’s loyal to Leigh and played through the pain barrier for us.



And he bought all lads a bacon barm every morning before training.



