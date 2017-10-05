A few players had issues with Cooke as well believe me. 'Binosh' is a close mucker of Ridyard and knows him better than I, and his thoughts on Jukes are pretty damming IMO.
I have placed on constant record here that I am a big fan of young Ridders. Has he been given an opportunity to cement his place at 6 for Leigh? Categorically not. It is a clear failure on Jukes part for me.
Will Ridyard be here next year? Well he could stay, as contracted, earning a living as a full time Leigh Rugby League player or he could go back roofing.
What do you think he will do?
I personally don’t like Riddy I think he’s arrogant and chubby but atleast he’s loyal to Leigh and played through the pain barrier for us.
And he bought all lads a bacon barm every morning before training.
Has Cooke left of his own freewill? If not it seems bizarre we get rid of an assistant coach and yet the head coach (who is totally in charge and has full responsibilty)remains. Pleased to see the players we have retained thus far.
