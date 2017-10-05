Post a reply



Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm

Posts: 224

davo1979 wrote: Vea, langi and Stewart all gone HKR Nowt to worry about then if we play them in the million pound game next year . All poop



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1904

Location: Landan

Draexnael wrote: Jukes has a huge Rowley shaped chip on his shoulder, unless he stops trying to destroy any last remnants of that squad he will never move forward here. Riddy is a prime example of that.



Gets rid of Rowley's style of rugby, yet keeps the penalties conceded and inability to win a collision or defend from marker that we always had...



Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm

Posts: 406

In Hardaker on a season long loan leading to a permanent contract when back in super league. Well I can dream

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am

Posts: 607

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: A few players had issues with Cooke as well believe me. 'Binosh' is a close mucker of Ridyard and knows him better than I, and his thoughts on Jukes are pretty damming IMO.



I have placed on constant record here that I am a big fan of young Ridders. Has he been given an opportunity to cement his place at 6 for Leigh? Categorically not. It is a clear failure on Jukes part for me.



Will Ridyard be here next year? Well he could stay, as contracted, earning a living as a full time Leigh Rugby League player or he could go back roofing.



What do you think he will do?



I personally don’t like Riddy I think he’s arrogant and chubby but atleast he’s loyal to Leigh and played through the pain barrier for us.



I personally don't like Riddy I think he's arrogant and chubby but atleast he's loyal to Leigh and played through the pain barrier for us.

And he bought all lads a bacon barm every morning before training.

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4125

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I am hearing now Paul Cooke has been binned off. Young Drinkwater may be having second thoughts on leaving Leigh and returning home.

Watch this space.



Watch this space.



I like Drinky,and hope he stays. If Ridy is back fair enough,but that means two 6's again or two 7's and who will spit the dummy first?

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2016 9:07 pm

Posts: 26

Possible current state of play!



INS

Reynolds

Acton

Hansen

Crooks

Ridyard

McNally

Richards

Evans



Cunningham

Jukes

Purtill





MAY BE

Drinkwater



OUTS

Goodwin

Maria

Hampshire

Hood

Hock

Higson

Paterson

Vea

Stewart

Tickle

Langi

Pellisier

Clare

Fleming (assume loan period ended)



Cooke



UNKNOWN

Dawson

Mortimer

Green

Hopkins

Forster

Thompson

Burr



Any more info? JENKY

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm

Posts: 4946

Location: At the seaside

Has Cooke left of his own freewill?

If not it seems bizarre we get rid of an assistant coach and yet the head coach (who is totally in charge and has full responsibilty)remains.

Pleased to see the players we have retained thus far. Mines a pint...



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

