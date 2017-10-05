WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:24 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 224
davo1979 wrote:
Vea, langi and Stewart all gone HKR
Nowt to worry about then if we play them in the million pound game next year . All poop
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:14 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1904
Location: Landan
Draexnael wrote:
Jukes has a huge Rowley shaped chip on his shoulder, unless he stops trying to destroy any last remnants of that squad he will never move forward here. Riddy is a prime example of that.


Gets rid of Rowley's style of rugby, yet keeps the penalties conceded and inability to win a collision or defend from marker that we always had...
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:50 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 406
In Hardaker on a season long loan leading to a permanent contract when back in super league. Well I can dream
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Binosh
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 607
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
A few players had issues with Cooke as well believe me. 'Binosh' is a close mucker of Ridyard and knows him better than I, and his thoughts on Jukes are pretty damming IMO.

I have placed on constant record here that I am a big fan of young Ridders. Has he been given an opportunity to cement his place at 6 for Leigh? Categorically not. It is a clear failure on Jukes part for me.

Will Ridyard be here next year? Well he could stay, as contracted, earning a living as a full time Leigh Rugby League player or he could go back roofing.

What do you think he will do?


I personally don’t like Riddy I think he’s arrogant and chubby but atleast he’s loyal to Leigh and played through the pain barrier for us.

And he bought all lads a bacon barm every morning before training.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:26 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4125
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am hearing now Paul Cooke has been binned off. Young Drinkwater may be having second thoughts on leaving Leigh and returning home.

Watch this space.


I like Drinky,and hope he stays. If Ridy is back fair enough,but that means two 6's again or two 7's and who will spit the dummy first?
Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:35 pm
Jboyleigh

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2016 9:07 pm
Posts: 26
Possible current state of play!

INS
Reynolds
Acton
Hansen
Crooks
Ridyard
McNally
Richards
Evans

Cunningham
Jukes
Purtill


MAY BE
Drinkwater

OUTS
Goodwin
Maria
Hampshire
Hood
Hock
Higson
Paterson
Vea
Stewart
Tickle
Langi
Pellisier
Clare
Fleming (assume loan period ended)

Cooke

UNKNOWN
Dawson
Mortimer
Green
Hopkins
Forster
Thompson
Burr

Any more info?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:37 pm
JENKY
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4946
Location: At the seaside
Has Cooke left of his own freewill?
If not it seems bizarre we get rid of an assistant coach and yet the head coach (who is totally in charge and has full responsibilty)remains.
Pleased to see the players we have retained thus far.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
Previous

