Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:02 am
Montyburns




Jukes and Anderson are here to stay for next season both signed up
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:14 am
Draexnael



Very disappointing if true, Jukes has shown he has no idea and/or capacity to grow (no improvement/change all season). Absolutely no idea what Anderson brings to the table, only known for head butting people.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:33 am
Bob65



Has Cooke definitely left and what about Purtill
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:32 am
Montyburns




It is true not heard about purtil yet but he involved with academy so think he will be staying but Cooke as gone I believe
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:39 am
LeythIg





There was an interview with Wish FM where DB mentions how he sees Jukes will do well with Keiron backing him up. No mention of Cooke at all.

I can only hope that there's some sort of redefinition of what the Head coach and Head of rugby roles involve, which means Jukes isn't picking the team! Otherwise the stubbornness is astounding.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:58 am
WHERESYERBALL






Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Because Paul Cooke has gone and more so because people know I am a never wrong smart ar$e. :wink:

What's Cooke got to do with it? The issue was Jukes not Cookes!
But lets say you are right and Cooke had a problem with Martyn that only goes further to highlight Jukes inadequacies that he wasn't able to put his staff in their place rather than let a stalwart servant of the club go out on loan. Beaumont is as bad sacrificing Local talent all the time for "his" expensive overseas signings.


