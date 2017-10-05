Very disappointing if true, Jukes has shown he has no idea and/or capacity to grow (no improvement/change all season). Absolutely no idea what Anderson brings to the table, only known for head butting people.
Because Paul Cooke has gone and more so because people know I am a never wrong smart ar$e.
What's Cooke got to do with it? The issue was Jukes not Cookes! But lets say you are right and Cooke had a problem with Martyn that only goes further to highlight Jukes inadequacies that he wasn't able to put his staff in their place rather than let a stalwart servant of the club go out on loan. Beaumont is as bad sacrificing Local talent all the time for "his" expensive overseas signings.
