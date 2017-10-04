WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:09 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6129
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:25 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1898
Location: Landan
Eloi will think twice about sending private messages from now on...
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:02 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3237
Location: LEIGH
This is the problem these days! Why can't private conversations stay private... People ask for player-fan interactions and now that's been posted.. Bang out order is it any wonder some players don't take fans on?
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Binosh User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 606
If I were Ridyard & McNally I’d tell the club to go f**k themselves.

I’d also be sending Jukes on his merry way, not 1 player wants him there and it showed in their performances.

He must have some cracking pictures of Derek.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:10 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11682
Location: blackpool tower circus
Binosh wrote:
If I were Ridyard & McNally I’d tell the club to go f**k themselves.

I’d also be sending Jukes on his merry way, not 1 player wants him there and it showed in their performances.

He must have some cracking pictures of Derek.

Strong words :shock: though I totally agree with the middle sentence, however Derek has already said in an interview that Jukesy is here to stay. :shock: .
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:18 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2647
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Derek tweeted that Richards contract covers Championship so he stays.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:29 pm
Draexnael Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 1
Jukes has to go, I could coach a team to drive it up the middle and kick high on the 5th tackle. Not a single improvement to the offense all season.

Hopefully we go the KR way, retain a core local group, plus some young hungry players and a smattering of experience i.e. Mortimer etc.

Quite fancy seeing what Riddy and Reynolds can do together.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:44 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5657
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Binosh wrote:
If I were Ridyard & McNally I’d tell the club to go f**k themselves.

I’d also be sending Jukes on his merry way, not 1 player wants him there and it showed in their performances.

He must have some cracking pictures of Derek.


Strong words, and obviously you are closer than most so understand the goings on. Due to which you will also know that Ridyard himself admits he would have done things differently.
McNally is an interesting one, for me he earned the spot over Brown which I didn't expect and do feel he was hard done to. Seems a model pro and hope he stays and continues to improve, he can certainly rip the champ up

Think your comments about jukes are ballcocks - DB is a shrewd guy and wouldn't stick by the coach so much if that was the case
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:04 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2768
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I haven't said much since the loss but I have had time to reflect so here goes on ins/outs. Bottom line though is I will give my full support to whoever nails their flag to the Leyth Pole and I'm no coach so just my personal opinions as a supporter.
Hoped Ins (but figure not all will stay)
Mickey H. - If he feels his body can go one more year in Champ then really hope he stay/plays. He and Mortimer would be a fantastic 80 mins of #9 class.
Crooks - very happy he's stayed.
Mortimer - Really hope he stays, full stop.
Riddy - Think he could have made the difference for us this year and will next year.
McNally - If fit I don't understand how he didn't play in MPG.
Acton - Drives me crazy how he is treated by discipline board but he has to learn to be squeaky clean until they get another example person. Happy he's staying, great player but please try be a saint for the season Jamie. International of the future.
Brown - Hope he stays at least one more year.
Higson - Hope he stays (but I'm thinking not). I talked with him a few times last season and he was so passionate about Leigh Rugby. He gives his all on the field. Obviously more going on but a good coach could surely put thinks right.
Langi - Hope he stays. Will kill at Champ level. SL quality
Dawson- Lost confidence it seemed but again more than good enough top end of champ.
Reynolds- Glad he's staying but would not get on my team at 6 in front of a fit Riddy right now. Time is on his side though and can only get better with a good coach.
Paterson - Hope he stays. Type of older player we need to keep around.
Vea - Became a big fan of his. Work horse for sure and will be awesome in Champ.
Drinky - Really hope somehow he stays. Lacked a consistent partner this year that could have made all the difference.
Hood - Hope he stays. My choice in front of Pellisier.
Maria - seems unlikely but really hope he stays. SL quality.
Clare - hope he stays. (Repays the support he's been shown this season)
HH - one more year please
Richards - good for Champ but not sure at SL. Gets my vote for next year though.
Burr - long term keeper for me.
Fleming - not sold at SL level but good for Champ for sure.
Hopkins - long term keeper.

Outs, (but I wish each all the best and thank them for their hard work if they are out)
Neil Jukes - if he stays he gets my support and I hope he takes the opportunity to continue to learn and adjust as a coach. I think he has what it takes to guide the right team back to SL. However if it was me making the call, I would be looking for a new experienced coach and give him the choice of picking his own assistants.
Hampshire - seems he's gone and to be honest didn't impress me overall. Ok for Champ but better young players out their for future SL team.
Tickle - never doubted his desire but think it's time.
Hock - see above
Stewart - put more work in than many gave him credit for BUT again think it's time.
Pelissier - tried hard but #4 behind behind Mortimer, Higham and Hood for me.
Foster - not convinced.
Green - see above

I will be looking to support the team any way I can next season. No season tickets this time I'm afraid but LCTV (but please bring back live feed commentary in some form), a shirt or two and some way else for sure.
Up the Comics 8)
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:26 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6129
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
oggy123 wrote:
This is the problem these days! Why can't private conversations stay private... People ask for player-fan interactions and now that's been posted.. Bang out order is it any wonder some players don't take fans on?


THAT photo has been on the Leigh Centurions Facebook banter page since this afternoon, I nicked it off there....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
