I haven't said much since the loss but I have had time to reflect so here goes on ins/outs. Bottom line though is I will give my full support to whoever nails their flag to the Leyth Pole and I'm no coach so just my personal opinions as a supporter.
Hoped Ins (but figure not all will stay)
Mickey H. - If he feels his body can go one more year in Champ then really hope he stay/plays. He and Mortimer would be a fantastic 80 mins of #9 class.
Crooks - very happy he's stayed.
Mortimer - Really hope he stays, full stop.
Riddy - Think he could have made the difference for us this year and will next year.
McNally - If fit I don't understand how he didn't play in MPG.
Acton - Drives me crazy how he is treated by discipline board but he has to learn to be squeaky clean until they get another example person. Happy he's staying, great player but please try be a saint for the season Jamie. International of the future.
Brown - Hope he stays at least one more year.
Higson - Hope he stays (but I'm thinking not). I talked with him a few times last season and he was so passionate about Leigh Rugby. He gives his all on the field. Obviously more going on but a good coach could surely put thinks right.
Langi - Hope he stays. Will kill at Champ level. SL quality
Dawson- Lost confidence it seemed but again more than good enough top end of champ.
Reynolds- Glad he's staying but would not get on my team at 6 in front of a fit Riddy right now. Time is on his side though and can only get better with a good coach.
Paterson - Hope he stays. Type of older player we need to keep around.
Vea - Became a big fan of his. Work horse for sure and will be awesome in Champ.
Drinky - Really hope somehow he stays. Lacked a consistent partner this year that could have made all the difference.
Hood - Hope he stays. My choice in front of Pellisier.
Maria - seems unlikely but really hope he stays. SL quality.
Clare - hope he stays. (Repays the support he's been shown this season)
HH - one more year please
Richards - good for Champ but not sure at SL. Gets my vote for next year though.
Burr - long term keeper for me.
Fleming - not sold at SL level but good for Champ for sure.
Hopkins - long term keeper.
Outs, (but I wish each all the best and thank them for their hard work if they are out)
Neil Jukes - if he stays he gets my support and I hope he takes the opportunity to continue to learn and adjust as a coach. I think he has what it takes to guide the right team back to SL. However if it was me making the call, I would be looking for a new experienced coach and give him the choice of picking his own assistants.
Hampshire - seems he's gone and to be honest didn't impress me overall. Ok for Champ but better young players out their for future SL team.
Tickle - never doubted his desire but think it's time.
Hock - see above
Stewart - put more work in than many gave him credit for BUT again think it's time.
Pelissier - tried hard but #4 behind behind Mortimer, Higham and Hood for me.
Foster - not convinced.
Green - see above
I will be looking to support the team any way I can next season. No season tickets this time I'm afraid but LCTV (but please bring back live feed commentary in some form), a shirt or two and some way else for sure.
Up the Comics