Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:09 pm
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:25 pm
Eloi will think twice about sending private messages from now on...
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:02 pm
This is the problem these days! Why can't private conversations stay private... People ask for player-fan interactions and now that's been posted.. Bang out order is it any wonder some players don't take fans on?
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:59 pm
If I were Ridyard & McNally I’d tell the club to go f**k themselves.

I’d also be sending Jukes on his merry way, not 1 player wants him there and it showed in their performances.

He must have some cracking pictures of Derek.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:10 pm
Binosh wrote:
If I were Ridyard & McNally I’d tell the club to go f**k themselves.

I’d also be sending Jukes on his merry way, not 1 player wants him there and it showed in their performances.

He must have some cracking pictures of Derek.

Strong words :shock: though I totally agree with the middle sentence, however Derek has already said in an interview that Jukesy is here to stay. :shock: .
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:18 pm
Derek tweeted that Richards contract covers Championship so he stays.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
