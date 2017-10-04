WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:50 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5655
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Already stated Peter, but is early day's.

OUT:

Clare



That would be disappointing if he's gone :(
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:59 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3236
Location: LEIGH
Micky will do another year, you could see in the interview how broken he was... He will be back this year and get us up!! Look at who we have signed up too now. McNally at 1 Reynolds at 6 crooks in centre Acton at prop it's a good foundation.
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:02 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1790
Location: In't Tap Room
A few more leaving yet and not mentioned on this thread and at the club's choosing. Some who have not actually covered themselves in glory off the field. You learn a lot about players attitudes in specific environments.

James Clare is highly sought after with over a try per game ratio, SL offers already on the table, young and ambitious. I do hope we can convince him to change his mind.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:06 pm
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 80
Cokey wrote:
You've not seen the full squad yet,so how do you know?



please read again to what i wrote, slowly if this will help you understand
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:07 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3236
Location: LEIGH
Personally hope Stewart is gone as he takes up a quota spot and didn't offer much, drinkwater can go as well, done nothing wrong but he takes up a quota spot and is too similar too Reynolds, would hope Patterson is staying. Hope we don't get too greedy wouldn't mind a few good championship players who would love a shot at super league if we get up... Obviously don't know about availability but like people like dave Scott at Batley, sammut at London, I've loved watching Antony Thackeray play proper tough player... I'd be throwing money at misi at fev we need some strike power out wide
Englands Ashes :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, g_balls, Harold Rigby Jnr, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, joanne callotte, kirkhall, Montyburns, Morvan, new times, oggy123, Saley89, Snowy, Testy.vis, tiptop, WHERESYERBALL, whoateallthetries? and 692 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,3203,44376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM