Personally hope Stewart is gone as he takes up a quota spot and didn't offer much, drinkwater can go as well, done nothing wrong but he takes up a quota spot and is too similar too Reynolds, would hope Patterson is staying. Hope we don't get too greedy wouldn't mind a few good championship players who would love a shot at super league if we get up... Obviously don't know about availability but like people like dave Scott at Batley, sammut at London, I've loved watching Antony Thackeray play proper tough player... I'd be throwing money at misi at fev we need some strike power out wide