Crooks is good news.
I believe Rhys Evans is no longer coming and if so, I am OK with this as he is as much use as a chocolate firegard in attack !!
I am disappointed if Clare has gone. The club have gone out of their way to support him through his injury and the least he can do is give it a shot for next season.
I still think we will have a good squad next season and a FT environment creates the BIGGEST gap in the Championship by a mile.
If Paul Cooke has gone, fair enough. Jukes needs to follow him. I cannot see how Ridyard can stay with Jukes still at the helm IMHO.