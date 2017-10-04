kirkhall

Free-scoring winger



Alan wrote: Wouldn't be surprising. He's stopped tweeting his support for his team mates in recent weeks, and only posts messages about his (& Tickle's) driveway business .

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Already stated Peter, but is early day's.



OUT:



Clare



How are you supposed to build a team in this situation. Shouldn't there be some loyalty shown from both team and players or is that a naive view? Some reassurances need to be put in down by the RFL to help the process for all parties. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Leyther14 wrote: How are you supposed to build a team in this situation. Shouldn't there be some loyalty shown from both team and players or is that a naive view? Some reassurances need to be put in down by the RFL to help the process for all parties.



Unfortunately all this mess is caused by RFL rules designed to stop clubs going bust. It was fair enough when a club was going down into a league where salary cap is halved, but if a club shows they can honour the contracts, they should be stuck to. And players can request transfers or have clauses in should they want them.

Crooks is good news.



I believe Rhys Evans is no longer coming and if so, I am OK with this as he is as much use as a chocolate firegard in attack !!



I am disappointed if Clare has gone. The club have gone out of their way to support him through his injury and the least he can do is give it a shot for next season.



I still think we will have a good squad next season and a FT environment creates the BIGGEST gap in the Championship by a mile.



Snowy wrote: Crooks is good news.



I believe Rhys Evans is no longer coming and if so, I am OK with this as he is as much use as a chocolate firegard in attack !!



I am disappointed if Clare has gone. The club have gone out of their way to support him through his injury and the least he can do is give it a shot for next season.



I still think we will have a good squad next season and a FT environment creates the BIGGEST gap in the Championship by a mile.



If Paul Cooke has gone, fair enough. Jukes needs to follow him. I cannot see how Ridyard can stay with Jukes still at the helm IMHO.

