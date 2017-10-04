WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:20 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: In't Tap Room
OUT:

Hock Gone
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: In't Tap Room
IN:

Ridyard
McNally
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:29 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: In't Tap Room
In:

Crooks
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:56 am
Jboyleigh

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2016 9:07 pm
Posts: 25
INS
Reynolds
Acton
Hansen
Crooks
Ridyard
McNally

OUTS
Goodwin
Maria
Drinkwater
Hampshire
Hood
Hock
Higson
Paterson
Vea

Cooke


Any more info?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:41 am
Genehunt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 115
Ive heard ben crooks staying now ... allsorts being spread about at the mo , itll all come out int wash
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:13 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9921
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
OUT:

Hock Gone


Wouldn't be surprising. He's stopped tweeting his support for his team mates in recent weeks, and only posts messages about his (& Tickle's) driveway business.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:14 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9921
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
IN:

Ridyard
McNally



That would be great. It would be good to see Martyn knuckle down and guide us back into SL! Glad Gregg's staying too - I thought he was hard done by, being left out on Saturday, but thought it was brilliant the way he supported Ryan Hampshire in the warm up.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:15 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: In't Tap Room
Genehunt wrote:
Ive heard ben crooks staying now ... allsorts being spread about at the mo , itll all come out int wash


Already stated Peter, but is early day's.

OUT:

Clare
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:16 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: In't Tap Room
It is important to understand that some of our players will be in huge demand and others not quite so, who will now be edging their bets for a while praying for SL contracts.

For those leaving us , others will be coming in of equal or superior standard from what I can see. Deals are being confirmed all the time that are awaiting announcement.

Luke Walsh was a done deal. Catalan were aware that he had signed for Leigh. However the situation has now changed. They can speak to him again with the added leverage of Super League Rugby League thrown in.

If however he still believes in our vision and if Leigh can run with pivots of Ridyard / Walsh / Reynolds / Mortimer next year, then that will give everyone renewed optimism that we can get back on track

It really is a game of chess before Christmas but there are players willing to stick their colours to our 2018 mast.

Up the Comics !
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:16 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9921
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
In:

Crooks


Slightly surprised at this one. I thought he may have had SL options over the Pennines. Pleased though - we don't want too many leaving.
