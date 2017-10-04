Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



In:



Crooks Jboyleigh Stevo's Armpit

INS

Reynolds

Acton

Hansen

Crooks

Ridyard

McNally



OUTS

Goodwin

Maria

Drinkwater

Hampshire

Hood

Hock

Higson

Paterson

Vea



Cooke





Any more info? Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Ive heard ben crooks staying now ... allsorts being spread about at the mo , itll all come out int wash Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: OUT:



Hock Gone



Wouldn't be surprising. He's stopped tweeting his support for his team mates in recent weeks, and only posts messages about his (& Tickle's) driveway business.



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: IN:



Ridyard

McNally





That would be great. It would be good to see Martyn knuckle down and guide us back into SL! Glad Gregg's staying too - I thought he was hard done by, being left out on Saturday, but thought it was brilliant the way he supported Ryan Hampshire in the warm up.

Genehunt wrote: Ive heard ben crooks staying now ... allsorts being spread about at the mo , itll all come out int wash



Already stated Peter, but is early day's.



OUT:



Already stated Peter, but is early day's.
OUT:
Clare

It is important to understand that some of our players will be in huge demand and others not quite so, who will now be edging their bets for a while praying for SL contracts.



For those leaving us , others will be coming in of equal or superior standard from what I can see. Deals are being confirmed all the time that are awaiting announcement.



Luke Walsh was a done deal. Catalan were aware that he had signed for Leigh. However the situation has now changed. They can speak to him again with the added leverage of Super League Rugby League thrown in.



If however he still believes in our vision and if Leigh can run with pivots of Ridyard / Walsh / Reynolds / Mortimer next year, then that will give everyone renewed optimism that we can get back on track



It really is a game of chess before Christmas but there are players willing to stick their colours to our 2018 mast.



Up the Comics ! Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: In:



Crooks



