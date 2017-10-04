It is important to understand that some of our players will be in huge demand and others not quite so, who will now be edging their bets for a while praying for SL contracts.
For those leaving us , others will be coming in of equal or superior standard from what I can see. Deals are being confirmed all the time that are awaiting announcement.
Luke Walsh was a done deal. Catalan were aware that he had signed for Leigh. However the situation has now changed. They can speak to him again with the added leverage of Super League Rugby League thrown in.
If however he still believes in our vision and if Leigh can run with pivots of Ridyard / Walsh / Reynolds / Mortimer next year, then that will give everyone renewed optimism that we can get back on track
It really is a game of chess before Christmas but there are players willing to stick their colours to our 2018 mast.
Up the Comics !
