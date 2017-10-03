WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Child to referee Betfred Super League Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com James Child to referee Betfred Super League Grand Final

James Child to referee Betfred Super League Grand Final
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:58 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/article/51144/james-child-to-referee-betfred-super-league-grand-final

We're doomed.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: James Child to referee Betfred Super League Grand Final
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:00 pm
Old Feller
I thought I'd read somewhere that we've won eight of the last nine games where Child has been the ref.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: James Child to referee Betfred Super League Grand Final
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:34 pm
malcadele

Been by far the best of a poor bunch!and not a big fan of Hardaker!

