If you sack a coach because he has not won the GF for you, how can you employ a new one on the basis his target is only to ensure the team finishes in the top 8, or even the top 4 ?



The pressure ramps up on any new coach simply because he must achieve more than his predecessor. Fans expectations will be set higher, and if the new coach only gets the team into the mid table, people will immediately complain that he has not even managed to replicate eg. a CC trophy win. And if it is an Oz coach that is paid far more than a UK one, it rubs salt into the wound.



Interesting year to come. Wires71

The All New Chester Wire wrote: He's gone, you know



LOL. Thought you were in exile?



Winslade's Offload wrote: If you sack a coach because he has not won the GF for you, how can you employ a new one on the basis his target is only to ensure the team finishes in the top 8, or even the top 4 ?



The pressure ramps up on any new coach simply because he must achieve more than his predecessor. Fans expectations will be set higher, and if the new coach only gets the team into the mid table, people will immediately complain that he has not even managed to replicate eg. a CC trophy win. And if it is an Oz coach that is paid far more than a UK one, it rubs salt into the wound.



Interesting year to come.



To be fair though 8th and a semi spot would be an improvement.



To be fair though 8th and a semi spot would be an improvement.

I think a massive improvement in performance levels is the main thing we are looking for and then we should improve further than 8th. The cup owes a lot to the draw. I'd like to believe we have a chance in both competitions as the season approaches, indefinitely don't feel that way yet.

sally cinnamon wrote: My argument against your criteria was that these criteria of "if coach achieves X, keep him, if he doesn't, ditch him" are not the right ones.



The real criteria that matters is

a) if we get rid of the coach at this point who would be the best available choice that would come in

b) is that best available coach more likely to deliver success han the current coach



So say next season we finish 2nd in the league, and lose in the Challenge Cup semis and the playoff semi. Your stretch criteria for the first season of the new coach was 4th/5th in the league with a good cup run. Does that mean he stays or goes?



Now how about you find out that Craig Bellamy wants to leave the Storm and come to Super League, he's interested in coming to Warrington but also you hear that Wigan are thinking of ditching Wane after a second trophyless season to get Bellamy in.



Do we try to get Bellamy or accept that Price achieved the objective criteria he was set so has earned his chance to pit himself against Bellamy's Wigan in 2019?



I understand your point, and with Smith it was tricky to draw an arbitrary line in the sand mainly due to the meteoric start and the goodwill built up. We won't be half as sentimental about the next coaches that bring us silverware unless we go on a 23 year barren run again.



I heard Nasser Hussain talk about how he and Duncan Fletcher had the concept of "investing" in a player when selecting for England. The player would be "invested in" by giving caps whilst form would not normally keep them in the side, with the hope this investment is rewarded at a later date by results. However their investment would have a limit, after that the plug is pulled regardless of total investment. This was to avoid long periods of underperformance bourn out of sentiment and a feeling that they "would get it right soon". The arbitrary line in the sand.



So it's analogous, at some point you have to realise when a coach isn't going to do it for you, and 9 years in without the prize may as well be 20 years. It was never going to happen. Seems that Smith and Moran agreed that too.



In answer to your points.



1. Coach stays as achieved above strategic aim and continued investment.

I understand your point, and with Smith it was tricky to draw an arbitrary line in the sand mainly due to the meteoric start and the goodwill built up. We won't be half as sentimental about the next coaches that bring us silverware unless we go on a 23 year barren run again.

I heard Nasser Hussain talk about how he and Duncan Fletcher had the concept of "investing" in a player when selecting for England. The player would be "invested in" by giving caps whilst form would not normally keep them in the side, with the hope this investment is rewarded at a later date by results. However their investment would have a limit, after that the plug is pulled regardless of total investment. This was to avoid long periods of underperformance bourn out of sentiment and a feeling that they "would get it right soon". The arbitrary line in the sand.

So it's analogous, at some point you have to realise when a coach isn't going to do it for you, and 9 years in without the prize may as well be 20 years. It was never going to happen. Seems that Smith and Moran agreed that too.

In answer to your points.

1. Coach stays as achieved above strategic aim and continued investment.
2. Coach stays as achieved above strategic aim and continued investment.

Winslade's Offload wrote: If you sack a coach because he has not won the GF for you, how can you employ a new one on the basis his target is only to ensure the team finishes in the top 8, or even the top 4 ?

Interesting year to come.



1. Picking up a skeleton squad.

2. Teams need time to adjust to new ideas.

3. Need to repair dressing room.



