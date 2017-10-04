If you sack a coach because he has not won the GF for you, how can you employ a new one on the basis his target is only to ensure the team finishes in the top 8, or even the top 4 ?



The pressure ramps up on any new coach simply because he must achieve more than his predecessor. Fans expectations will be set higher, and if the new coach only gets the team into the mid table, people will immediately complain that he has not even managed to replicate eg. a CC trophy win. And if it is an Oz coach that is paid far more than a UK one, it rubs salt into the wound.



Interesting year to come.