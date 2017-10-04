WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What type of season are you expecting?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves What type of season are you expecting?

Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:54 pm
Winslade's Offload
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3652
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
If you sack a coach because he has not won the GF for you, how can you employ a new one on the basis his target is only to ensure the team finishes in the top 8, or even the top 4 ?

The pressure ramps up on any new coach simply because he must achieve more than his predecessor. Fans expectations will be set higher, and if the new coach only gets the team into the mid table, people will immediately complain that he has not even managed to replicate eg. a CC trophy win. And if it is an Oz coach that is paid far more than a UK one, it rubs salt into the wound.

Interesting year to come.
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:56 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9074
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
He's gone, you know


LOL. Do you not talk of the past?
