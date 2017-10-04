Wires71 wrote:
When some (inc me) retrospectively applied that criteria to Smith for 2016 we (inc me) were lambasted on here.
My argument against your criteria was that these criteria of "if coach achieves X, keep him, if he doesn't, ditch him" are not the right ones.
The real criteria that matters is
a) if we get rid of the coach at this point who would be the best available choice that would come in
b) is that best available coach more likely to deliver success han the current coach
So say next season we finish 2nd in the league, and lose in the Challenge Cup semis and the playoff semi. Your stretch criteria for the first season of the new coach was 4th/5th in the league with a good cup run. Does that mean he stays or goes?
Now how about you find out that Craig Bellamy wants to leave the Storm and come to Super League, he's interested in coming to Warrington but also you hear that Wigan are thinking of ditching Wane after a second trophyless season to get Bellamy in.
Do we try to get Bellamy or accept that Price achieved the objective criteria he was set so has earned his chance to pit himself against Bellamy's Wigan in 2019?
