I think the straight answer to this is 'nobody knows'. If we recruit the rumoured players we might feel quite bullish - but the team has barely started to take shape yet. Even more difficult is the coach. Even if we recruited an experienced coach with some cup wins behind him I don't (personally speaking) feel it would necessarily guarantee success as there are probably many other factors that come into play. There doesn't seem to be too many Alex Ferguson's around who can get one GF win, but then re-build a team and continue to succeed.

So I think we probably need to get a bit lucky and a young enthusiastic coach that has gone through his apprenticeship may have just as much chance as an experienced older coach with a couple of 'GF" wins.



If we are talking about targets for 2018, or expectations, then clearly the new man needs to ensure we finish top 4 (which I think was TS's target) and to be at least contesting a final. For year 2 I think it should be top 4 and winning a final, preferably the GF. If we recruit some good quality players, anything less than this would surely be failure ? I think we could almost certainly have guaranteed finishing in the top 8 with tired old TS in 2018, so the bar needs to be set at a respectable hight. I don't think Saints, Wigan or Leeds will be setting it any lower.