What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:22 pm
wire-flyer
"We're not far off"
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:51 pm
Wires71
wire-flyer wrote:
"We're not far off"


Classic! :D

We were blinking miles off.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:10 pm
wire-flyer
Not far off the bottom :-)
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:30 pm
morleys_deckchair
"these charge downs are really paying off, were putting the kicker under pressure and getting the results"
Massive pessimist
