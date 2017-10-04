|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9068
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
"You always feel pressure in this job"
"There are no easy games in Super League"
"The only way out of this is hard work"
"I'm not a quitter, I've never walked away from anything in my life and I don't intend to walk away now" [well not without a compensation payoff ]
"Our fans are the best in the league but they should start focusing on supporting the team when they are down, that's what a true supporter does"
You forgot "ah yeah, y'know the players are hurting"
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:02 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8804
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
"You always feel pressure in this job"
"There are no easy games in Super League"
"The only way out of this is hard work"
"I'm not a quitter, I've never walked away from anything in my life and I don't intend to walk away now" [well not without a compensation payoff ]
"Our fans are the best in the league but they should start focusing on supporting the team when they are down, that's what a true supporter does"
"im hurting, and let me tell you, those players are hurting in there as well"
|
Massive pessimist
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:02 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8804
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Wires71 wrote:
You forgot "ah yeah, y'know the players are hurting"
ah beat me to it
|
Massive pessimist
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:04 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8804
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
"i thought there were alot of positives to take out of the game"
"were all in this together"
|
Massive pessimist
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14091
Location: NFL playoffs
|
"We're doing it tough at the moment but we'll all come through this stronger for the experience."
"The training ground incident was just a storm in a teacup. When you get two guys going all out on the training paddock there's bound to be a bit of adrenaline flowing."
"Of course he was disappointed to be left out of the side. I'd expect nothing less of him. I don't see him leaving the stadium as a sign of dissent it shows how passionate he is."
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:15 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4537
Location: Warrington
|
Some of our boys had off days
We'll learn from this (I hate this the most like they're under 9s)
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Dubai
|
Have to say, I do like Wane's after match interviews even if he should be doing better with the current squad he has:
"That was rubbish. I don't care if our first 17 is out injured I expect the basics to be done correctly by this bunch of academy players..."
|
|