Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:01 am
Wires71 User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
"You always feel pressure in this job"

"There are no easy games in Super League"

"The only way out of this is hard work"

"I'm not a quitter, I've never walked away from anything in my life and I don't intend to walk away now" [well not without a compensation payoff ]

"Our fans are the best in the league but they should start focusing on supporting the team when they are down, that's what a true supporter does"


You forgot "ah yeah, y'know the players are hurting"
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:02 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
"You always feel pressure in this job"

"There are no easy games in Super League"

"The only way out of this is hard work"

"I'm not a quitter, I've never walked away from anything in my life and I don't intend to walk away now" [well not without a compensation payoff ]

"Our fans are the best in the league but they should start focusing on supporting the team when they are down, that's what a true supporter does"


"im hurting, and let me tell you, those players are hurting in there as well"
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:02 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
You forgot "ah yeah, y'know the players are hurting"

ah beat me to it
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:04 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
"i thought there were alot of positives to take out of the game"
"were all in this together"
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:12 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
"We're doing it tough at the moment but we'll all come through this stronger for the experience."

"The training ground incident was just a storm in a teacup. When you get two guys going all out on the training paddock there's bound to be a bit of adrenaline flowing."

"Of course he was disappointed to be left out of the side. I'd expect nothing less of him. I don't see him leaving the stadium as a sign of dissent it shows how passionate he is."
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:15 am
Wirefan User avatar
Some of our boys had off days

We'll learn from this (I hate this the most like they're under 9s)
