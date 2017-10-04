|
|
Once we know the identities of the coach and players we can make an educated guess until then its powder dry time!
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:15 am
If we sign Tyrone Roberts and Ben Murdoch-Masilia having already signed Goodwin we should easily be aiming for the top 4.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:47 am
Have you seen Tyrone Roberts play this season he is mediocre at best.If you sign him you will most likely finsh up in the
bottom 4.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:51 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Full cap and at least one marquee I expect top 2.(in theory pies should be top with 2 marquees and full cap) Top 4 I'd settle on for season one only but less than that is unacceptable. And outside the top 4 mid-way in 2018, I'd sack the coach.
This
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:56 am
LJ54 wrote:
Have you seen Tyrone Roberts play this season he is mediocre at best.If you sign him you will most likely finsh up in the
bottom 4.
Should be easy to prise him from Gold Coast Titans in that case.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:58 am
morleys_deckchair wrote:
This
Jeez, and I thought I had high standards! Can we vote for you to do the after-match press conferences?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:17 am
easyWire wrote:
Jeez, and I thought I had high standards! Can we vote for you to do the after-match press conferences?
sure, more than happy to.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:21 am
morleys_deckchair wrote:
sure, more than happy to.
Just don't say 'we trained well all week' - we hate that.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:53 am
"You always feel pressure in this job"
"There are no easy games in Super League"
"The only way out of this is hard work"
"I'm not a quitter, I've never walked away from anything in my life and I don't intend to walk away now" [well not without a compensation payoff ]
"Our fans are the best in the league but they should start focusing on supporting the team when they are down, that's what a true supporter does"
