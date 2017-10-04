If we sign Tyrone Roberts and Ben Murdoch-Masilia having already signed Goodwin we should easily be aiming for the top 4.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Brendinio, Captain Hook, Carisma HFC, ColD, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, foggy, Gazwire, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, Johnkendal, latchfordbob, Maco7, Mike Oxlong, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, Paul2812, rubber duckie, silver2, sirlesboyd, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer and 484 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,102
|2,380
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|